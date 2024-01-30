5 college football QBs to watch out for in 2024 Senior Bowl ft. Michael Penix Jr. 

The 2024 Senior Bowl is getting ready to kick off for the 75th time as players from across the country compete in a star-studded game. With the rosters officially announced, some quarterbacks have things to prove before the 2024 NFL draft.

But who should fans be watching out for that has something to prove? Here's a look into five quarterbacks to keep an eye on:

Top 5 QBs to watch out for in 2024 Senior Bowl

#5: Spencer Rattler

Spencer Rattler has shown the ability to go through a lot of ups and downs throughout his college football career. He began his career as the top prospect of his class and has struggled to live up to the hype. Rattler eventually transferred to the South Carolina Gamecocks and is part of the 2024 NFL draft.

Seeing how he performs in this Senior Bowl is going to be critical to see how he does against some outstanding talent.

#4: Joe Milton III

Joe Milton III finally had his opportunity to prove what he can do as a starting quarterback as 2023 was his first year as a full-time starter. Seeing how he does will be critical for his draft position but Milton III has proven his capabilities to step up as he has 32 passing touchdowns to five interceptions in the previous three seasons.

It will be interesting to see how he fares in the 2024 Senior Bowl against strong defenders trying to make a name for themselves before the NFL Scouting Combine.

#3: Sam Hartman

Sam Hartman has shown his ability to step up as he spent the majority of his college football career as the quarterback for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons before transferring to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this season and doing pretty well. This will be a chance to prove that he is still a dominant figure after seeing his passing yards and touchdowns decrease in each of the previous three seasons.

#2: Bo Nix

Bo Nix showcased his dominance this season throughout the season as a Heisman Trophy finalist but he has only thrown for 20+ touchdowns twice in five years. Having a good showing in the 2024 Senior Bowl is one way to put that narrative to bed and see how he does with a bunch of receivers he does not have the same chemistry with.

#1: Michael Penix Jr.

Michael Penix Jr. has shown the ability to be a force on the field and led the Washington Huskies to the 2024 National Championship Game. He had an amazing previous two seasons as he has thrown for more than 9,500 yards with 67 passing touchdowns.

However, people are likely going to point out how he was not the same level of quarterback for the Indiana Hoosiers, where he spent the first four years of his college football career. Similar to Nix, proving it was not the system and it was his dominance on the field is critical as he could be a generational quarterback if he does so.

