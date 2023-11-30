Spencer Rattler landing spots: Bengals, Rams, Jets and Bills emerge as probable

Senior quarterback Spencer Rattler announced his decision to enter the 2024 NFL draft. Rattler has had one of the more intriguing college careers as he went from phenom to struggles and reviving his potential.

The 23-year-old QB finished this season going 275-of-399 (68.9 completion percentage) for 3,186 yards with 19 touchdown passes to eight interceptions. What NFL teams would be the best fit for Rattler?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Spencer Rattler's potential landing spots

#1: Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have quarterback Joe Burrow and he has proven to deal with injuries with the rigors of the NFL season. Backup quarterback Jake Browning is one of the lesser backups in the league so this is a great spot for Spencer Rattler to land. With the money allotted for Burrow and needing to pay players like wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins coming up, having a rookie deal for their backup quarterback would be ideal. Plus, the playstyles of Burrow and Rattler are pretty similar.

#2: Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford is in the midst of a four-year contract and is beginning to break down physically. With Carson Wentz listed as the backup and uncertainties surrounding rookie Stetson Bennett, Spencer Rattler could find himself in a favorable position to step onto the field in the near future.

#3: New York Jets

The New York Jets are in a very critical situation as they have Aaron Rodgers under center and can ill-afford to use a top pick on a quarterback for the future as they are in their window. However, having an elder statesman under center coming off an Achilles tear means getting a talented player like Rattler with a later pick would be a good pick to let him develop in practice and eventually be the man. This approach also opens avenues to trade Zach Wilson for a later pick in the draft.

#4: Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have Josh Allen under center and is going to be the starting quarterback without question. However, he has the playstyle to be banged up and Spencer Rattler provides more of an upside than backup quarterback Kyle Allen. This team would be able to have a good backup at a rookie contract so this would be a great fit for the Bills.

Become an NFL GM with our 2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator