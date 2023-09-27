5 of the most controversial college football stars ever feat. Johnny Manziel, Tim Tebow, Cam Newton and more

College football is not only known for thrilling games and passionate fan bases but also for producing some of the most polarizing and controversial figures in the world of sports.

From on-field antics to off-field scandals, the college football world has seen a couple of players engulfed in high-profile controversies in the course of their college careers. In this article, we take a look at the five most controversial players to have ever played collegiate football.

The five most controversial players in college football

#1. Johnny Manziel

Affectionately known as "Johnny Football," Johnny Manziel became a household game in the world of college football in 2012 with Texas A&M. He was popular for his electrifying style of play, which led to winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012. He was the first freshman to do so.

However, Manziel played at a time when college football players were not allowed to make money from their athletic prowess. Nonetheless, the quarterback and his friend, Josh Nate, deployed a way to navigate the rules and make money through the signing of autographs.

#2. Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow's tenure at Florida under the guidance of Urban Meyer is nothing short of legendary. The quarterback’s time with the program saw him win the Heisman Trophy in 2007. He was part of the Gators teams that won the BCS National Championship on two occasions.

Tebow was not controversial in the traditional sense. However, his outward display of his Christian faith and way of life gained widespread attention and sparked a lot of debates in the world of college football. His faith-based actions during his playing days made him a divisive figure among fans.

#3. Cam Newton

Cam Newton's college football career had a rocky start, especially during his years at Florida. However, he left the Gators after two years to play for Blinn in the NJCAA, before returning to NCAA Division I with Auburn. His sole season with the Tigers saw him win the Heisman Trophy.

Newton’s college career was filled with different controversies. He was arrested during his time with the Florida Gators for allegedly stealing a laptop. He was also engulfed in another scandal when his father shopped him for money to Division I schools while he was at Blinn.

#4. Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston had fruitful years filled with success during his tenure at Florida State. The quarterback led the Seminoles to the national championship in 2013 and also went on to clinch the Heisman Trophy that year. His tenure saw him throw for 7,964 yards and 65 touchdowns.

However, his time in the program was filled with controversies. Winston was cited for shoplifting crab legs from a local Publix in 2014 but wasn't arrested. The quarterback was allegedly accused of raping a Florida student in a case that was settled for $950,000 by Florida State officials.

#5. Reggie Bush

Reggie Bush is undoubtedly one of the best running backs to have ever played college football. He was a menace for defenses during his years with USC. His outstanding performance in 2005, where he recorded 2,611 all-purpose yards and 18 touchdowns, earned him the Heisman Trophy.

However, Bush faced allegations of receiving improper benefits, which was central to the NCAA investigation of USC in 2006. The infractions he was were accused of earned the program a lot of severe punishment from the NCAA. This led Bush to voluntarily forfeiting his Heisman Trophy.