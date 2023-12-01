5 Curt Cignetti replacements for JMU football after move to Indiana

The Curt Cignetti replacements are going to be interesting, as the James Madison Dukes coach has decided to go to the Indiana Hoosiers.

There are going to be some internal and external candidates to keep an eye on, so let's discuss five options who could become the next coach for the James Madison Dukes to replace Curt Cignetti.

Potential Curt Cignetti replacements

Here are the top five potential replacements for Curt Cignetti:

#1 Jerry Mack

Mack has shown the ability to step up and take control of a program, as he has coaching experience with North Carolina Central from 2014-17.

The biggest thing he has done since then is dominate as the running backs coach for an elite rushing program in the Tennessee Volunteers. He holds a 31-15 record as a coach and could help get James Madison into a College Football Playoff spot next season.

#2 Mike Shanahan

No, this is not the Mike Shanahan your mind immediately jumps to. The JMU Offensive Coordinator is a young coach with an incredible upside.

The Dukes have been one of the top offensive teams over the previous few seasons. Elevating Shanahan to the top coach would show that the system largely stays the same for their current talent as well.

#3 Bryant Haines

If you don't want to go with Shanahan, their defensive coordinator Bryant Haines also is an intriguing candidate. Having Haines will keep the talent together and avoid a run to the NCAA Transfer Portal as well as keeping some recruits.

#4 Tino Sunseri

This one feels like the biggest question mark, as Sunseri has been the quarterbacks coach for the program.

He would likely be elevated to offensive coordinator if Shanahan gets the job, and that feels more realistic than seeing Sunseri skip that step. He has the chance to be a strong coach, as he has the attributes to do so, but this feels like a huge and unnecessary move.

#5 Jay Hill

This would be an intriguing outside-the-program hire for James Madison, as he's the defensive coordinator for the BYU Cougars.

He was the coach for the Weber State Wildcats and had a 68-39 record. Would he want to move from the state of Utah where he has done all his coaching? It would be something to keep an eye on because another strong defensive mind would be beneficial to the program going forward.