5 expensive things owned by Deion Sanders’ fiancee Tracey Edmonds feat. Porshe, Gucci and more

Just like Colorado coach Deion Sanders is no stranger to the world of luxury, his fiancee, Tracey Edmonds, also enjoys her fair share of wealth. Edmonds has built a successful career as a media personality and entrepreneur. According to reports, she boasts a net worth between $30 to $60 million.

Given the success and wealth that the couple enjoys, one might wonder about the most expensive things that Deion Sanders' fiance owns. In this article, we will look at the five most expensive assets owned by Edmonds.

5 most expensive things owned by Deion Sanders' fiance Tracey Edmonds

#1 Mulholland Estates Mansion

Mulholland Estate

In 2004, Edmonds and her ex-husband, Kenneth "Babyface" Edmonds, bought a lavish mansion in the gated community of Mulholland Estates above Sherman Oaks. Initially, the former couple bought it for $5.15 million. But when they divorced a year later, Tracey retained the ownership of the home.

The luxurious French-Chateau style home boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and amenities such as an oversized pool and spa, a backyard, a built-in BBQ Grill, and other facilities. The gated community is home to other notable celebrities such as DJ Khaled, Christina Aguilera and others. However, in 2020, Tracey Edmonds listed the house for $10 million.

#2 Hilton Head Estate

Hilton Head home

In July, Tracey Edmonds launched a new YouTube channel featuring her new Hilton Head home. In the video, she talks about how she moved out of Los Angeles a year back and bought this elegant property on three acres of land on Hilton Head Island.

According to reports, the property costs about $4.6 million and boasts a lavish four-bedroom guest house, a pool house and a picturesque main residential area. The estate offers beautiful waterfront views and has a garden and a dock.

#3 Porsche

Credits: (Tracey's Instagram)

Apart from owning luxurious properties, Deion Sanders' fiance also owns an expensive car. Recently, Tracey Edmonds gave her fans a glimpse of her Porsche while showing off her nails.

In an Instagram post from February, Edmonds flaunted her Porsche 91, which costs around $110,00 and above, depending on the model.

#4 Dolce & Gabbana Suede Coat

Credits: (Tracey's Instagram)

Tracey Edmonds also does not shy away from spending money on luxurious fashion brands. In a recent post she shared on Instagram, Edmonds showed off her expensive wardrobe winter collection.

The first outfit she showed off in the video was a Dolce & Gabbana Suede coat and a matching bag. These apparels cost around a whopping $3500 to $4000!

#5 Vintage Gucci leather jacket

Credits: (Tracey's Instagram)

Another expensive piece of clothing that Edmonds showed off in the same Instagram Story was a vintage Gucci jacket with leather and faux fur. These vintage pieces sell for approximately $4000 on the official Gucci website.