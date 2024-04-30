5 football teams who made best use of Spring transfer portal window in 2024 ft. Alabama

Today is the deadline for players to enter the Spring transfer portal window. Despite the opportunity for all teams to bolster their rosters, not many experienced significant upgrades. However, some programs managed to completely reinvigorate their teams.

Which college football programs were able to improve drastically to "win" the Spring transfer portal window?

Teams who "won" the Spring transfer portal window

#5: Ole Miss Rebels

The Ole Miss Rebels were able to land 18 commits during the Spring transfer portal window. Their massive addition was landing running back Henry Parrish Jr. who had 100 carries for 625 yards with six rushing touchdowns last year for Miami. It also showcases what this team has done as Parrish played for the program in his first two college football seasons as well. The Rebels are an intriguing team heading into the next phase of the offseason and have some significant additions to have gel with the team.

#4: Texas A&M Aggies

There is a lot of excitement in the Texas A&M Aggies program right now as they had 27 different players commit to the team during the Spring transfer portal window period already. One of their biggest additions was landing Utah center Kolinu'u Faaiu as he allowed just one sack and two quarterback hits in the 2023 college football season.

#3: Oregon Ducks

The Oregon Ducks have to be considered amongst the best teams during the Spring transfer portal window. They were able to add some significant talent on both sides of the field. They added wide receiver Evan Stewart from the Texas A&M Aggies to be deeper offensively. Defensively, they were able to add defensive back Jabbar Muhammad from the Washington Huskies to make things a lot more interesting on that side of the football. Muhammad finished last season at an elite level as he had 46 total tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble, three interceptions and 14 pass deflections during the 2023 season.

#2: Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles are in an interesting spot but they had 15 players commit to the program and that includes 10-four stars. Sometimes it is not just only the players you get but retaining players and that is what the Seminoles were able to do. Only three players from the program entered the portal so that should be considered a massive win in its own right.

#1: Alabama

The Alabama Crimson Tide used the Spring transfer portal to their advantage after having a change at the top with Nick Saban retiring and Kalen DeBoer becoming the new coach. Alabama had 12 commits, including six four-star prospects. However, the bigger story has been the ability to bring back offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor to be their left tackle after he transferred out to go to the Iowa Hawkeyes. They improved and retained so that deserves to be considered a massive victory.