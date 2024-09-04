5 highest-rated Boston College players in EA Sports College Football 25 ft. Donovan Ezeiruaku

Off a surprising victory over Florida State, many players of EA Sports College Football 25 are discovering the Boston College Eagles. When EA's blockbuster was released, there wasn't much BC hype. But a big win later, many will be investigating the Eagles roster.

For those late-comers, here's a quick primer on the top five Eagles players, as rated by EA Sports for College Football 25.

5 highest-rated Boston College players in College Football 25

Despite a slow start in 2024, Boston College wide receiver Lewis Bond was one of the top-rated Eagles in CF25. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#5. Lewis Bond, WR (84)

Bond is a standout receiver who led the Eagles with 52 catches for 646 yards and seven scores a season ago. The 5-foot-11 junior didn't get off to a good start to his 2024 season, though, as he had just one catch for seven yards in the win over Florida State. Still, Bond is a good bet to break through soon.

#4. Drew Kendall, C (84)

A junior and two-year starter, Kendall is one of the ACC's better centers. A season ago, he helped BC go from picking up just 63 yards per game rushing to 199 yards per game. That productivity was apparent against FSU, as Kendall anchored a line that rushed for 263 yards and 5.1 yards per carry in the win.

#3. Ozzy Trapilo, RT (85)

A senior, the massive 6-foot-8, 313-pound Trapilo has started for the last two years. He played left tackle in 2022 but moved to right tackle ahead of the 2023 campaign. He also was an integral part of an impressive offensive line, and Boston College also went from allowing 46 sacks in 2022 to just 19 in 2023.

#2. Cam Horsley, DT (85)

A senior who will be a four-year starter at BC, Horsley had 41 tackles and three tackles for loss a season ago. Horsley had just two tackles in the Eagles' big win over Florida State, but the 315-pound lane clogger will make plenty of plays this season for the Eagles.

#1. Donovan Ezeiruaku, DE (85)

Ezeiruaku is another veteran standout for Boston College. He was a second-team All-ACC pick in 2022 with 8.5 sacks. Last season, he had 53 tackles and 4.5 sacks. But Ezeiruaku opened 2024 playing like he had something to prove.

In BC's big victory, Ezeiruaku had four tackles, including two sacks of quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. He looked like the best player on the Eagles' roster, so EA Sports rated him accurately.

Which Boston College players would you rate atop the roster? Share your thoughts and reactions to EA's ratings below in our comments section!

