5 IPs TNT Sports can pursue after NBA media rights loss ft. College Football Playoff

It's been long discussed, but it appears that TNT Sports will likely lose its rights to broadcast NBA games for next season. Given the role that TNT has played in the growth of the NBA, it's logical to expect that the network will move on to other sports programming. If they do indeed end up without the NBA—and that's far from certain—here are five possible options they might pursue.

5 IPs TNT Sports can pursue if it loses the NBA

The Big3, co-owned by rapper/actor/mogul Ice Cube, could be an outside-the-box option for TNT.

1. College Football Playoff

This one is already taking shape. The newly expanded College Football Playoff will involve games that haven't been previously played, which makes an obvious spot for a new network alliance. TNT announced earlier today that it had made a deal with ESPN to sublicense two first-round CFP games in both the 2024 and 2025 seasons. This could grow into a lucrative field or be a one-off.

2. Regular Season College Football/Basketball

One thing that is clear is that the CFP deal likely offers an indication into the future for TNT, which will likely involve more college football and basketball broadcasts. College football rights are already jumping around, with the SEC moving to ABC and CBS (long-time SEC hosts) picking up a marquee Big Ten game to replace it.

Whether TNT would make a move to acquire a conference's rights or perhaps another subcontracting agreement with ESPN, it seems plausible that more college sports could move to TNT. The Network has done well with NCAA Tournament coverage and more joint ventures of that type could be in the cards.

3. Major League Baseball

As TNT Sports finds itself looking for sports content to air, Major League Baseball finds itself navigating a media rights catastrophe. Numerous regional networks that handled home-team-based broadcasts of MLB games have gone under. The league is hoping to make its MLBTV subscription service more viable, but there are some significant issues here.

At its heart, Major League Baseball was at its healthiest when it was freely available to a large audience. If the league would like to reconnect with people under the age of senior citizens, a rights deal with TNT might help. Thinking about what "Inside the NBA" did for that sport's coverage, TNT could craft something relevant, fun, and watchable for MLB.

4. WNBA

If the NBA is gone, one immediate possibility is looping in with the WNBA. Yes, the audience is decidedly smaller and more of a niche crowd. But with the recent Caitlin Clark phenomenon, it's clear that modern viewers have more interest in women's basketball than their predecessors.

Not unlike MLB, the WNBA struggles with a lack of relatability. TNT Sports made personalities of players and broadcasters alike in the NBA. That same humanizing touch could enhance some interesting basketball, which is already drawing larger crowds and viewing audiences. The NBA was a small-market concern once too.

5. Big3

The final possibility is definitely a long shot. Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league, the Big3, has attracted minimal television interest. The league features a wealth of former NBA players, from standouts like Jason Richardson and Joe Johnson to bench-warmers who barely played. The games are fast-paced, offensive-focused and competitive.

Ice Cube has long recognized that sports in the 21st century means more than a game. His league's events include between games musical performances. Celebrity sightings are also common. So are new basketball wrinkles like a four-point shot and bring-the-fire care to challenge a particular play. If TNT Sports misses covering pro basketball, they could have an easy option to continue.

What sports programming do you hope TNT Sports pursues? Let us hear your thoughts below in our comments section!