5 Kadyn Proctor landing spots after Iowa OT enters transfer portal ft. Alabama

Offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday after playing for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 2023. In January, he transferred out of the program after the retirement of coach Nick Saban and joined the Iowa Hawkeyes. Proctor then re-entered the portal and rejoined the Crimson Tide in March.

However, he is back in the transfer portal today. So which team will he end up playing for in the 2024 college football season?

5 Kadyn Proctor Landing Spots

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1 Alabama Crimson Tide

This seems to be the widely speculated landing spot, as he has a "do not contact" tag on his profile and was seen at A-Day this weekend, which indicates he is likely heading to the Crimson Tide. The program has Miles McVay and Elijah Pritchett as the projected starting offensive linemen. While this has not been official as of this writing, all signs point to this happening.

Also Read: "There was just a coldness that wasn't expected": CFB columnist suggests 'cold shoulder' from Iowa led to Kaydn Proctor's return to Alabama

#2 Nebraska Cornhuskers

The Nebraska Cornhuskers were one of the teams that Proctor was originally interested in before committing to Bama out of high school. With the Cornhuskers offense looking improved with Dylan Raiola coming in as a freshman, Proctor's addition will bring the team some extra hope for success. Having Proctor protect Raiola could also be a huge selling point.

#3 Iowa Hawkeyes

The Iowa Hawkeyes seem to be a good fit for Kadyn Proctor, as they were in his final three teams when he was coming out of high school. This also tugs at the heartstrings a bit since Proctor would be returning home as he is from Des Moines, Iowa. The Hawkeyes are one of the best teams at developing offensive linemen, so this could be a great match.

#4 Michigan Wolverines

The defending national champions have been built to run the football and have excellent offensive line play. With all the changes surrounding the program in the previous four months, there is an opening for Kadyn Proctor to jump in and get a starting spot on coach Sherrone Moore's team. The Wolverines should remain competitive in 2024, and this would be an excellent fit.

#5 Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the better offenses, but they are rebuilding this season without quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. This could be a chance for Kadyn Proctor to join a talented program and get on national television every week to showcase his abilities.

Proctor has proven to be comfortable living in that part of the country and was one of the teams that he visited, so they must make the list.

Also Read: "He's a looming figure around this whole program": Ohio State OC Chip Kelly dedicates opening T formation to former Buckeyes Coach Woody Hayes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback