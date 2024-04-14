"He's a looming figure around this whole program": Ohio State OC Chip Kelly dedicates opening T formation to former Buckeyes Coach Woody Hayes

During the Ohio State Buckeyes' spring football game earlier this afternoon, the offense came out in the T Formation, made famous by former Ohio State coach Woody Hayes.

This raised some eyebrows, as new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is known for his high-octane passing offense. However, after the spring game, Kelly discussed that the play was a tribute to the legendary coach.

"Mr. Hayes, he's a looming figure around this whole program. We go to work every day in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. It's a small part of the offense. We will not be in the T 21 times in one game," Kelly said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Below is Chip Kelly's full answer, where he also explains that the T Formation is going to be part of the team's short-yardage package.

Expand Tweet

Hayes was one of the biggest figures in Ohio State sports, as he coached the football program from 1951–78.

Also Read: How many people attended Ohio State Buckeyes' spring game 2024? NCAA football's all-time attendance record explored

What should we expect out of the Ohio State Buckeyes this football season?

The Ohio State Buckeyes will look different than they did last season, having lost quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Their team had one of the best attacks in the sport, ranking 47th in the NCAA at 30.5 points per game.

With offensive coordinator Chip Kelly calling the plays for this offense, expect to see a lot more passes.

This offense has a lot of talent returning, with players like wide receiver Emeka Egbuka ready to step up. They should be able to continue to be legitimate threats, with incoming true freshman Julian Sayin potentially being the Week 1 starter.

This team has an excellent defense but the offense is where they need to step up to get to the level of a national championship contender.

Also Read: Chip Kelly record vs. Michigan: Former UCLA HC's record against Wolverines explored

Poll : Will the Ohio State Buckeyes make the College Football Playoff? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion