How many people attended Ohio State Buckeyes' spring game 2024? NCAA football's all-time attendance record explored

The Ohio State Buckeyes' spring game took place Saturday, and Ohio Stadium was jam-packed with fans excited about the program. Fox football analyst RJ Young posted that 80,000 people made it to watch OSU's spring game.

This is coming off a season where the Buckeyes did not make the Big Ten championship game, let alone the College Football Playoff. The excitement for a brand new season and seeing how the team does with a new quarterback as well as without players like wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. on the roster.

This attendance is the largest since the 2017 spring game, and it was exciting for people watching. There were a handful of takeaways from the event, with more than four months before the games start counting.

What Ohio State spring game had the highest attendance?

While the attendance of 80,000 for an Ohio State Buckeyes spring game on Saturday is impressive, it is nowhere near what the program has seen. Eight years ago, in 2016, the Buckeyes had an attendance of 100,189, as fans loaded up Ohio Stadium to see how the team was going to look for the upcoming season.

That was the second consecutive season that the national record was set and created an unbelievable atmosphere. While there is not much that is shown throughout the spring practice as it is a basic design in terms of the plays being called, fans were thrilled with what they saw.

There was a quarterback battle going on that season, with J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones competing to be the starters on a loaded team. With a lot of excitement as well as a significant change at a valuable position like the quarterback spot, that is going to drum up interest.

It makes sense why this was as important to see and why the 2024 spring game had the highest number of fans there since the 2016 spring game.

