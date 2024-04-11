Ohio State Spring Games 2024: Dates, Schedule, Time, TV Channel and more

The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for their internal scrimmage this spring. Their roster has undergone some changes with players such as quarterback Kyle McCord and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. no longer on the team.

With the game inching closer, there are a lot of questions among fans regarding the telecast and related details. Let's get right into it.

Ohio State Spring Games 2024

The Ohio State Spring Game is going to be played this Saturday. This gives fans an early chance to see what the program is going to look like when the season begins.

Ohio State Spring Games TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, April 13

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox

Ohio State Spring Games Live Stream Details

The game will be available to watch on Fox as well as Hulu Live, Fubo TV, the Fox Sports app, and YouTube TV.

Ohio State Spring Games Ticket Price

There are reserved seating options for $22 and $37 respectively, but general admission is $10. However, the university does not charge for parking.

