Caleb Downs transfer portal: 5 landing spots for Ohio State safety if he leaves the program ahead of 2024 season

Freshman defensive back Caleb Downs has transferred from Alabama to Ohio State but there are rumors circulating about him re-entering the transfer portal.

The SEC Freshman of the Year had an outstanding season for the Crimson Tide as he finished with 107 total tackle (70 solo, 37 assisted) with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, two interceptions and three pass deflections. Where could he wind up playing next season?

Caleb Downs landing spots ahead of 2024 season

#1: Alabama Crimson Tide

This one seems to be the more obvious landing spot, as this is where Downs played last season and left after the retirement of coach Nick Saban. However, it seems like Downs is beginning to have some cold feet and could return under new coach Kalen DeBoer.

This would be an outstanding landing spot, as Downs could be that top cornerback going forward to replace Kool-Aid McKinstry in the secondary and give the Crimson Tide some extra life.

#2: USC Trojans

Entering the Big Ten, the USC Trojans are going to need to make a splash, especially after a disappointing 2023 season.

With defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn taking control of the Trojans' defense, this could be a place where Downs could step up and increase his star power with Southern California. This could help Downs' draft stock going forward as well.

#3: Iowa Hawkeyes

While the Iowa Hawkeyes were one of the better teams last season as they made the Big Ten Championship Game.

They have an outstanding defensive core but have lost arguably their top player in cornerback Cooper DeJean, to the 2024 NFL draft. Having the Hawkeyes defensive mindset associated with his skill, Caleb Downs would be a great fit for Iowa.

#4: Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns are looking to make a massive splash in the Southeastern Conference as they join the conference in 2024.

With the team ready to make a massive difference and losing in the College Football Playoff, the team would be a lot better with a dominant member in the secondary, and Caleb Downs would be able to step up if he re-enters the NCAA Transfer Portal.

#5: Georgia Bulldogs

Caleb Downs is from Hoschton, Georgia, so having him play for his in-state college would be interesting. He has already proven to be a dominant player in Southeastern Conference competition and having him on a Kirby Smart team would be outstanding.

This Georgia team is going to be in contention for the national championship and having Downs be a lockdown defender will only make things easier for the Bulldogs going forward.

