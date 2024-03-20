Top 10 Caleb Downs to Alabama memes after Ohio State DB gets mired in transfer portal rumors

The latest rumors about star safety Caleb Downs have the fans talking again. The No. 8 player in the Class of 2023 and No. 1 player in the transfer portal, who committed to the Ohio State Buckeyes in January, is now allegedly considering transferring back to Alabama.

With left tackle Kadyn Proctor also intending to land back in Tuscaloosa, it is no surprise that Caleb Downs is trending online.

While these rumors are yet to be confirmed, the internet is buzzing with the news and funny memes.

Top 10 Caleb Downs to Alabama memes

Caleb Downs switches allegiances after over 100 calls

It seems like he was quite the catch for the Buckeyes, especially after allegedly getting over a hundred calls in just a few hours. Downs spoke about his experience during his first interviews with Ohio and shared that he had to work hard to minimize all the options and make the right choice:

“I got 102 calls in one day – well not in one day, probably seven or eight hours,” Downs said in an interview in January, post leaving Alabama.

But in the end, Ohio State was the right fit for him, Downs said:

“I just love the program here, I love Coach [Tim] Walton, and love what the people had to say around here. I believe in Coach [Ryan] Day, and I believe in this team.”

Downs was already making waves as a freshman at Alabama. He played in all 14 games and recorded 107 total tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble. But after coach Nick Saban's departure and the arrival of new coach Kalen DeBoer, Downs decided to enter the transfer portal and find a new home.

And while there are rumors that he might return to Alabama, it seems like he could surprise Ohio State and the CFB world once again. But for now, fans will have to wait and see how things unfold.

