IN PHOTOS: $906,000 NIL valued Buckeyes DB Caleb Downs shows off Land Rover worth $52,6000 after partnering with Ohio State-driven NIL collective

Caleb Downs is slowly embracing his new role as an Ohio State star in Columbus. Downs, who began his collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide, recently transferred to join coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes during the 30-day transfer window after Bama coach Nick Saban's retirement.

Since arriving in Columbus, Caleb Downs, who has an On3 NIL valuation of $906,000, signed on as a student-athlete partner with an OSU-focused NIL collective called The Foundation. Now, the Ohio State defensive back has his hands on a new Land Rover through his partnership with the non-profit organization.

The Foundation shared a social media post showing Downs with his new all-black ride. An entry-level Land Rover typically starts at around $52,600, with the top model costing a whopping $226,500. The collective gifted the SUV as a token of gratitude for Downs partnering as an ambassador for its various charity partners.

Downs is a former five-star recruit who had an excellent freshman season with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Last season, he played in all 14 games for the Crimson Tide and ranked fourth in the SEC for total tackles with 107.

The DB also recorded two interceptions and one fumble recovery for Alabama. At the end of the season, he was named SEC Freshman of the Year for his incredible year. Fans in Columbus will be expecting the same level of performance from Caleb Downs in his debut season with the Buckeyes.

Ohio State OC Chip Kelly believes Caleb Downs could be a vital asset in their offense

In the college football offseason, Ohio State hired former UCLA head coach Chip Kelly as its new offensive coordinator. During a recent interview, Kelly said Caleb Downs could go on to become a key asset in their offensive arsenal.

"I'll be very transparent," Kelly said. "I was telling Tim and Caleb what a great offensive player I thought Caleb would be, could be and should be. But I'm not the head coach."

Kelly also talks about how he always keeps an eye on defensive players who have the potential to be great assets in the team's offense. It will be interesting to see if the Buckeyes try the DB as part of their offensive arsenal this upcoming season.

