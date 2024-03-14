Sports podcaster Jason Whitlock did not mince words when talking about ex-Alabama coach Nick Saban, who announced his retirement earlier this year. Saban was part of the NIL roundtable discussion in Capital Hill. In that discussion, he opened up about the negative impact of NIL and NIL collectives on student-athletes.

In a recent episode of the 'Fearless' podcast, Whitlock fired shots at Saban for being unaware of Alabama players receiving extra goodies and benefits from boosters. He said that the 72-year-old 'lived in a bubble,' which is why he is bothered with the current NIL landscape.

"I think Nick Saban lived in a bubble of perhaps you would call it delusion," Whitlock said. " I would call it, he lived in his own little world where he was uninvolved in whatever Alabama players got as extras. He was completely uninvolved and disconnected from that."

Whitlock also talked about things Saban could control during his stint with Alabama. He said the 72-year-old would assure parents of recruits he would groom them in their professional journey as football players. Whitlock said Saban also promised to help recruits obtain a degree from the University.

In 2021, the NCAA adopted a new policy that allowed college athletes to profit through name, image and likeness in deals and sponsorships. At the recent NLRB legislative hearing, Saban said players should earn NIL rather than being handed to them.

He also talked about how he is against the idea of NIL collectives. Saban justified his statement by suggesting that the funds earned by these collectives should directly go to the institutions.

Former Alabama star Ryan Kelly defends Nick Saban

After Saban's recent comments at the LSGA legislative in Washington, former Alabama center Ryan Kelly came forward to defend him on social media.

Kelly, who now plays for the Indianapolis Colts, shared a tweet on X. In it, he claims Saban helped several players become better human beings through his coaching methods on and off the field. He also said the current college football game 'needs' that same commitment and dedication to make 'boys to men.'

Saban has been an influential figure in college football with 50 years of coaching experience. Do you agree with his views on the current state of NIL? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

