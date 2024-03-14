What are the latest updates in NCAA transfer portal memo? Looking at recent amendments made in player transfer rules 

The NCAA has come forward with some updates to their rules and regulations for two-time transferring athletes. This new update comes into effect after a temporary restraining order was passed by a judge back in December.

This led the NCAA to agree to terms on a preliminary junction through the end of the 2023 season that allows athletes who transferred multiple times to play in the 2024 season without securing a waiver from the organization.

On3 got hold of a memo from the NCAA addressing students entering the portal. This comes into effect before the start of the college basketball transfer window next Monday and the spring football transfer window in April.

The memo went on to clarify that it is still unclear if the preliminary injunction provided will continue through the 2024–25 season. It further went on to state that:

"As long as the undergraduate student-athlete provides written notification of transfer consistent with the windows set forth in Figure 13.1 (or meets an applicable exception set forth in Bylaw 13.1.1.3.1.1 or complies with notice rules of the applicable division or association) during the 2023-24 academic year, the student athlete will not be subject to Bylaw 14.5.5.1 during the 2024-25 academic year."

"The student-athlete would continue to be subjected to all other existing eligibility legislation and to any eligiblity standards required for competition that may be developed or modified for the 2024-25 academic year."

Before the preliminary injunction, the NCAA only permitted athletes to transfer once without having to sit out one season.

If the athlete enters the portal a second time, then they need a waiver from the organization to be able to compete immediately on their new team. If the athlete did not have an approved waiver from the NCAA, they had to sideline themselves from the competition for that season.

The NCAA is going through other legal changes as well

Recently, a federal judge also put a restriction on the NCAA from enforcing its prohibition on NIL compensation and recruits. The judge went on to grant a preliminary injunction, as demanded by the states of Tennessee and Virginia.

This preliminary injunction now allows boosters and recruits, including NIL collectives, to openly negotiate NIL deals with high school recruits and transfer players before they decide to play for a particular program.

The initial lawsuit was filed back on January 31, arguing that these NIL restrictions were a roadblock to allowing student-athletes to explore opportunities.

