WATCH: NCAA sensation Caitlin Clark's overnight success falls back to intense 400 shots gym routine & missed U-17 berth on Team USA

Caitlin Clark has set record after record with a seemingly endless list of accomplishments over her four-year career at Iowa. She is now the leading scorer in NCAA basketball history after surpassing Kelsey Plum and Pete Maravich this season. But it's her drive to be one of the greats that has earned her the iconic legacy she already possesses.

In an Instagram post, ESPNW and ESPN commemorated women's history month by highlighting Clark's career and the work she has put in to reach her current position.

The post shows Caitlin Clark's rigorous training routine, which involved shooting almost 400 shots in one hour. It also shows the beginning of her basketball journey as a young child before detailing her junior year of high school, in which she failed to make Team USA's U-17 team. From that point on, Clark was motivated to perfect her craft and make a name for herself in the basketball world.

Before signing with Iowa, she was a top recruit after being named the 2020 Miss Iowa basketball. The Hawkeyes advanced to the 2023 NCAA national championship game thanks to Clark's success, but Iowa fell to the LSU Tigers.

Clark holds many NCAA records and has her sights on her first NCAA title after Iowa defeated Nebraska 94-89 to win the Big Ten Tournament. This season, she has left her mark on not only women's college basketball but the basketball community as a whole.

Also Read: $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's record-breaking viewership has women's basketball set new benchmark with 436000 average users

What's next for Caitlin Clark?

Louisville vs. Iowa: 2023 NCAA Women's Elite 8

Caitlin Clark will wrap up her fourth and final season at Iowa at the conclusion of Iowa's March Madness run. She announced on Feb. 29 that she would enter the 2024 WNBA draft after this season.

Clark had the option to return for one more season due to an extra year of COVID-19 eligibility, but she will forgo that option and move on to her next chapter at the professional level.

Playing in 133 games over her four seasons, Clark demonstrated her toughness and durability. She averaged 28.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 8.2 assists. She achieved astounding career-high averages of 31.9 ppg and 8.9 apg this season.

Along with being the NCAA's top scorer, Clark's extensive list of achievements also includes AP Player of the Year (2023), Honda Sports Award (2023), John R. Wooden Award (2023), Naismith College Player of the Year (2023) and three-time Big Ten Player of the Year (2022-2024). A full trophy cabinet, no doubt, and one that she will look to add to as her career is just getting started.

Also Read: IN PHOTOS: $3.1M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark shares glorious Big Ten championship moments ahead of 2024 March Madness

Poll : Will Caitlin Clark win her first NCAA March Madness title this season? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion