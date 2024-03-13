$3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark's record-breaking viewership has women's basketball set new benchmark with 436000 average users

With the Iowa Hawkeyes, Caitlin Clark's name has become synonymous with breaking records. Her on-court achievements aside, the $3.1 million NIL-valued (per On3) Clark and her team have drawn impressive numbers in ticket sales and broadcast viewership.

According to FOX Sports, its women’s coverage averaged 436,000 viewers while the men’s coverage averaged 346,000. While the men’s broadcasts increased by 16%, the women’s numbers jumped a staggering 66%.

The Thanksgiving Day tip-off between Michigan State and Arizona was the most-watched men’s game of the season, drawing 5,183,000 viewers on FOX. For women's basketball, the Mar. 5 game between No. 2 Iowa and No. 7 Ohio State, where Caitlin Clark became NCAA Division I basketball's all-time leading scorer, drew the most viewers with 3,388,000.

Caitlin Clark to continue her record-breaking in the WNBA

On Feb. 29, Catilin Clark announced that she will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft set to take place on April 15 in Brooklyn, New York. As per predictions, Clark is a projected No.1 pick with her likely team being the Indiana Fever. Fans and analysts eagerly await her powerful partnership with Aliyah Boston and the heights the tandem would take the Fever to.

Indiana seems to be excited as it took to X to remind everyone that it has the first pick for the 2024 draft.

The account also shared the link to the season tickets.

Later, Vivid Seats announced that the average ticket price for Indiana Fever games has doubled from last season, going from $60 to $140.

Indiana's season opener against Connecticut Sun on May 14 sold nearly 800 tickets within 24 hours of Caitlin Clark's announcement. Sun President Jennifer Rizzotti said (via AP):

“We typically have bumps in our ticket sales for league rivals, reigning champions and of course when former Huskies come to town. This may be the first time that a non-UConn player has drawn this type of interest from our fan base.

"We understand the anticipation is that Caitlin will be on the Indiana roster and it’s amazing to witness the excitement the last 24 hours surrounding her first WNBA game here in Connecticut.”

Caitlin Clark is not the only senior making the transition to the WNBA after this season. Cameron Brink also announced her decision to declare for the 2024 draft on Tuesday. The only other star senior player yet to make her announce her future is Angel Reese.

