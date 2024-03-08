"This is how women sports are played": $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark gives blunt response to fans being surprised by competitiveness in WBB

Caitlin Clark has become unstoppable on and off the court after her Ohio State game, which made her the leading scorer in the NCAA. The Iowa guard is soon to set foot in the WNBA, as the anticipation is higher for Indiana to pick the coveted player.

Clark's incredible feats have altered the way that people view women's sports and elevated them to new heights. The 22-year-old won Big Ten Player of the Year, signed two significant NIL deals, and set a new record in just five days.

As the cherry on top, Clark participated in an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts on "Good Morning America," which was broadcast on Thursday morning on Local 5 (ABC).

During the interview, they discussed Clark's recent achievements, her journey to success, and aspirations for her basketball career in the future. As a main part of the discussion, the $3.1 million worth (according to ON3) Clark opened up about the prejudice around the competitive spirit in Women's hoop.

"I think it still does surprise me that people get a little distraught about things like women being competitive and getting into little arguments on the court or having a little trash talk and that's how it should be I think more than anything, its surprising you guys didn't know this how women sports are play," Clark said.

Trash-talking has always existed in sports. Even Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese rose to prominence for their March Madness trash-talking.

Also Read Caitlin Clark: $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark reveals 'main reason' behind her desire to play for Iowa Hawkeyes

Is Caitlin Clark the only one breaking records?

Grace Beyer, a women's college basketball player from the University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, Missouri, has recently set a new record in college basketball history.

Beyer's impressive career culminated in March 2024, when she scored a total of 3,961 points. She is now the NAIA all-time leader, and broke the record of Miriam Walker-Samuels (3,855).

Grace Beyers

In addition to being the all-time leader in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), Beyer ranks fifth in college basketball history across all divisions. Herachievement is significant and will be remembered by basketball enthusiasts for years to come.

Also Read: "Pushed me to work even harder": $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark reveals USA Youth Team snub as a high school ...