$3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark reveals 'main reason' behind her desire to play for Iowa Hawkeyes during her collegiate career

Caitlin Clark, the all-time leading NCAA college basketball scorer, is set to embark on the next phase of her career.

"Good Morning America" co-anchor Robin Roberts caught up with the University of Iowa's record-smashing women's basketball player on the university campus.

They discussed her recent declaration that she would forego her final collegiate basketball season to declare for the WNBA draft. As someone who calls her team home, Clark is renowned for having a close bond with them.

After spending her whole childhood in Iowa, the $3.1 million NIL-valued (via On3) Caitlin Clark acknowledged the state's importance to her and spoke openly about why she chose Iowa over other schools.

"This the place like I've really known all my life, and That was the main reason for coming to the University of Iowa is I wanted to play for my home state, I wanted to do something that really had never been done before," Clark said.

Excitement surrounding Clark's debut on the professional stage has increased with the WNBA draft approaching in less than a month. Clark, who is expected to go first overall, may be selected by the Indiana Fever. She talked candidly about her thoughts on playing in a professional league.

"I'm just kind of ready for the next chapter and a new challenge in my life. And what I've been able to do here has been very, very special," Clark added.

Who will be the next potential star in the place of Caitlin Clark?

Since Caitlin Clark announced her decision to pursue a career with the WNBA, there has been a question about who will take her place in the WNBA. The answer is Juju Watkins, per Tracy Wolfson.

Tracy Wolfson stands strong by her statement in the "We Need to Talk podcast."

"I apologize that I was not emotional before but I am now. Only because I realized what happened to all the records that I set? Well, JuJu's breaking them so they're all gone," Wolfson said.

"I mentioned JuJu, but I've got to give her a little bit more love. JuJu Watkins is a freshman and the fact that she's really changing the game and putting USC back on the map - the best player since Cheryl Miller, maybe me."

The USC program's five-star prospect and top recruit have a long way to go to where Caitlin stands now, but it is an undeniable fact that the freshman single-handedly reformed the status of USC in the NCAA.

