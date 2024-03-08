"Caitlin Clark is a game changer": WNBA legend Lisa Leslie heaps praise on $3.1 million NIL-valued Iowa guard amid historic season"

Iowa star Caitlin Clark, the potential No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft, made history by surpassing Pete Maravich to become the all-time NCAA leading scorer on Sunday against Ohio State. She did the feat in an arena packed with celebrities and has 3,685 points. But her influence extends far beyond Iowa.

On CBS Sports' "We Need to Talk," WNBA legend Lisa Leslie talked about the impact of the $3.1 million-valued (according to On3) guard:

"It's official that Caitlin Clark is a game changer," Leslie said. "She's changed the game with her ability to shoot the ball, her unlimited range. But also her impact, how she's impacting other young girls in basketball, other people in basketball.

"People in the grocery store are stopping me. ... A game changer is a person who can get the attention of people around the world who may not necessarily be basketball fans, and Caitlin Clark has been able to do that."

Expand Tweet

Also read: $3.1m NIL-valued Caitlin Clark signs new sponsorship deal with Indiana Fever's sponsor ahead of 2024 WNBA draft

How much will $3.1 million NIL worth Caitlin Clark's WNBA salary be?

In the WNBA, rookie contracts typically span three years, with an optional fourth year at the team's discretion. The salary for first-year players is determined by their draft position and ranges from $64,154 to $76,535, with slight yearly increases of around $1,000 thereafter.

Ohio State vs. Iowa

Caitlin Clark, the expected first pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, would earn a base salary of approximately $76,000 in her debut year, along with the opportunity to earn additional incentives.

If she wins the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, she will receive a $5,150 bonus. Furthermore, if Clark is selected to participate in the All-Star game, she would earn an extra $2,575.

Also read: $3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark reveals peak moment from record-shattering 2023-24 campaign