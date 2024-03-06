$3.1 million NIL-valued Caitlin Clark to drive WNBA ratings as $39 million media rights deal expires in 2025

The Caitlin Clark effect has been real. On the court, she's becoming one of the most prolific scorers in women's history after surpassing 'Pistol' Pete Maravich's all-time NCAA scoring record. Off it, her meteoric success has coincided with a spiking interest in women's basketball.

Now that the Iowa Hawkeyes superstar has declared for the 2024 WNBA Draft, with the Indiana Fever hinting they will select her with the 1st overall pick, a similar trend is expected to follow Caitlin to the WNBA.

Reports claimed that Fox averaged 3.39 million viewers on Sunday for the Iowa Hawkeyes's win over Ohio State, with a peak of 4.42m viewers, the highest in nearly 25 years.

Basketball analyst Rebecca Lobo commented that Clark's impact could serve well for the WNBA in contract negotiations for a new media deal after their current $39 million worth contract with Ion TV (as reported by The Athletic and The Forbes) comes to a close in 2025.

Expand Tweet

"The @wnba TV rights deal expires in 2025. It’s massive that Caitlin Clark will play this summer. She will drive the W ratings and league value to broadcast partners in a way no women’s player ever has."

Caitlin Clark became a national headline during the 2023 NCAA tournament, with her exploits, attitude, and ensuing rivalry with Angel Reese constantly making it to ESPN. That has translated this season as well with the numbers on her final game.

Moreover, former WNBA superstars, and even celebrities like Travis Scott made their way to the history-making game against Ohio State. A similar path could follow her on the national stage of the WNBA as she cements her legacy in the profession.

The effects of Caitlin Clark declaring for the WNBA

When Clark first made her announcement official, it led to a large-scale celebration for her. Even Iowa's governor chipped in to congratulate the sharpshooter. The hype spread over to the WNBA as well as The Indiana Fever made it clear that they had Caitlin Clark in their sights.

Moreover, her declaration led to an immediate hike in ticket prices for the team's games with a vast majority already selling out. Before even she stepping a foot on a WNBA floor, Clark has become a mainstream name. Her involvement could lead to the WNBA becoming a major brand for media deals to watch out for.

Do you think Caitlin Clark can change the face of the WNBA? Let us know in the comments below.