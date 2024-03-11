Is Caitlin Clark to Indiana Fever a potential move after Iowa sensation declares for 2024 WNBA draft?

Caitlin Clark will be playing professional basketball next season, and it will likely be with the Indiana Fever.

Clark is arguably the greatest women's college basketball of all time as the Iowa Hawkeyes star reset the NCAA scoring record. Although she had one more year of eligibility, Clark decided to declare for the 2024 WNBA Draft, explaining on social media:

"While this season is far from over and we have a lot more goals to achieve, it will be my last one at Iowa. I am excited to be entering the 2024 WNBA Draft.

"It is impossible to fully express. my gratitude to everyone who has supported me during my time at Iowa -- my teammates, who made the last four years the best; my coaches, trainers and staff who always let me be me."

She concluded:

"Hawkeye fans who filled Carver every night; and everyone who came out to support us across the country, especially the young kids.Most importantly, none of this would have been possible without my family and friends who have been by my side through it all. Because of all of you, my dreams came true."

With Clark entering the WNBA Draft, all signs point to her being drafted first overall by the Indiana Fever.

Will Caitlin Clark be drafted by the Indiana Fever?

Caitlin Clark is expected to be the first overall pick by the WNBA Draft by the Indiana Fever.

Although the draft hasn't happened, and anything can transpire, Clark agreed a sponsorship deal with Gainbridge, an Indianapolis-based annuities company that holds the naming rights for the home arena of the Pacers and Fever.

By getting a sponsorship deal with the company, which is the name of the Fever's arena, all signs point to Caitlin Clark going to Indiana. This will be the second straight year Indiana has the No. 1 pick, drafting center Aliyah Boston with the top pick in 2023.

This season with Iowa, Clark is averaging 31.9 PPG, 8.9 assists, and 7.3 rebounds per game with the Hawkeyes. Clark helped lead Iowa to their third-straight Big Ten Championship as the Hawkeyes are one of the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament.

