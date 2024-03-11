WATCH: Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes celebrate third consecutive Big Ten Championship victory with a funny social media post

In a fierce contest against Nebraska at Target Center, Caitlin Clark's Iowa team won their third straight Big Ten championship trophy.

With 2:38 remaining in regulation and down by eight points on Sunday, the Iowa women's basketball team appeared unlikely to secure their third consecutive title or the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

However, the Hawkeyes possess experienced guards, including superstar Caitlin Clark, and were able to mount a comeback.

The No. 2-ranked Iowa team rallied to force overtime and ultimately defeated Nebraska 94-89. With their Big Ten tournament victory, the 29-4 Hawkeyes are in a favorable position to be awarded the NCAA No. 1 seed for the third time in program history and the first time since 1992.

The team took to Instagram to show their victory in a hilarious post, as they created a reel with the comment of Shimmy Gray Miller (WCBB coach at Minnesota), who said Iowa isn't her top-five favorite to win. They took a jab with their video, as they wrote in the description:

"We kept the receipts."

Even though the Hawkeyes had the advantage heading into overtime, they still had to fight. 1:11 remained as Nebraska took an 87-86 lead. However, Clark struck gold once more, making her fifth 3-pointer of the match, in addition to a steal and two free throws. The Hawkeyes never looked back after taking a 91-87 lead.

With four seconds remaining, Clark made the game's final play — a steal. She dribbled out the timer and threw the ball into the Hawkeyes supporters gathered at Target Center.

A hard-fought battle by Caitlin Clark

No. 2 Iowa took on No. 5 Nebraska in the Big Ten Championship game on Sunday. Caitlin Clark had a difficult beginning to the game as she only managed four points in the first half after missing her first nine three-point attempts.

Big Ten Women's Basketball Tournament - Championship

However, she turned things around in the second half, and Iowa won 94-89 after a fierce battle. With 30 points in the second half and overtime, Clark went into a deadly mode and finished with 34 points overall.

With just 40 seconds remaining in overtime and Iowa clinging to a narrow two-point lead, Clark made a crucial steal that gave her team the victory. With two more free throws, she gave Iowa a 91-87 lead and turned the game into a two-possession contest.

Leading Iowa to their third straight Big Ten tournament championship, Clark's outstanding play earned her 34 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds.

