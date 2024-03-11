WATCH: Caitlin Clark hits Kobe Bryant "chill" gesture after spectacular 3 against Nebraska in OT thriller to clinch third straight Big Ten title

The start of the Big Ten Championship game on Sunday between No. 2 Iowa and No. 6 Nebraska was a struggle for Caitlin Clark. She missed her first nine three-point attempts, ending the first half with a mere four points.

However, Clark entered a lethal mode after halftime, propelling Iowa to a hard-fought 94-89 victory. Clark erupted for 30 points in the second half and overtime, finishing the game with 34 points. Her Kobe Bryant-esque clutch shot-making ability was on full display.

She hit a clutch step-back three-pointer to give Iowa an 89-87 lead. Clark celebrated fittingly, hitting Kobe Bryant's famous "chill" gesture toward the crowd and her teammates.

With 40 seconds remaining in overtime and Iowa clinging to a thin two-point lead, Clark made a crucial steal, effectively sealing the win for her team.

She made two free throws, giving Iowa a 91-87 lead and making it a two-possession game. Clark finished with 34 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds to lead Iowa to its third consecutive Big Ten tournament title.

Clark was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player for the third consecutive year, matching her with Ohio State's Jantel Lavender, who claimed the award three consecutive seasons from 2009-2011.

That was an impressive, gritty performance by Iowa, and it might have locked up a one-seed for the Hawkeyes in the NCAA tournament.

Caitlin Clark broke the NCAA women's scoring record in Kobe Bryant's shoes

Caitlin Clark etched her name in the history books by becoming the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring leader during a mid-February clash against Michigan.

Her record-breaking performance was nothing short of extraordinary, as she poured in a career-high 49 points, which also set a new single-game school record for Iowa.

Adding to the significance of the occasion, Caitlin Clark achieved this remarkable feat while donning a pair of retro sneakers from the signature line of Lakers great Kobe Bryant.

The shoes she wore, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro in the 'Bruce Lee' colorway, were initially released in November 2020 for $180 and now command an average resale price of $400 on the sneaker platform StockX.

During the crucial Big Ten tournament, she opted to stick to the iconic 'Bruce Lee' colorway, continuing this trend throughout the semifinals and the championship game.

While Clark has worn several colorways and models from the Nike Kobe line, the Nike Kobe 5 Protro 'Bruce Lee' appears to be one of her favorites.