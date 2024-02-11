How many Ohio State players have played in Super Bowl? 5 Buckeyes players to make impact in pro football

The Ohio State Buckeyes have been able to push out incredible NFL talents over the years.

There have been 63 players to make a Super Bowl squad. With the likes of Chase Young and Nick Bosa ready to appear in Sunday's action between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, let's discuss five Buckeyes players who have made an impact in the biggest game of the year.

Top five Ohio State players to play the Super Bowl

#1 Archie Griffin

The back-to-back Heisman Trophy winning running back is on this list, as he appeared in the 1981 Super Bowl as a member of the Cincinnati Bengals but did not have a big impact.

He had one carry for four yards with a fumble. He never got close to the success he had with the Buckeyes but still got to appear in the Super Bowl.

#2 Eddie George

Another Heisman winner out of Ohio State to play in the Super Bowl was running back Eddie George.

He made the Super Bowl with the Tennessee Titans and lost the game, but it was no fault of his. Against the St. Louis Rams, he finished with 28 carries for 95 yards (3.4 yards per attempt) with two rushing touchdowns.

He also had a pair of catches on four targets for 35 yards (17.5 yards per reception).

#3 Nick Bosa

Nick Bosa is getting ready for the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, but the former Ohio State defensive lineman has made the big game before.

During the 2020 season, Bosa was part of the 49ers team that made the Super Bowl but lost to the Chiefs. He recorded five tackles, a sack, a pass deflection and a forced fumble, albeit in a losing effort.

#4 Malcolm Jenkins

The former Buckeyes defensive back has appeared in a pair of Super Bowls and won both with two different teams.

The first game was with the New Orleans Saints and he had a pass deflection and four tackles in the victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

The next was with the Philadelphia Eagles, who beat the New England Patriots. That game saw Butler mirror his other Super Bowl performance with four tackles and a pass deflection.

#5 Santonio Holmes

Santonio Holmes played in Super Bowl XLIII and won the MVP award for the winners,90 Pittsburgh Steelers.

In thr victory over the Arizona Cardinals, Holmes had an amazing game, with nine receptions on 13 targets for 131 yards and a touchdown.

