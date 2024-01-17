Cade Stover NFL Draft Projection: 5 landing spots for the Ohio State TE ft. Cincinnati Bengals

Senior tight end Cade Stover is entering the 2024 NFL draft and is in an intriguing position. He transitioned from the defensive side of the football and has played tight end since 2021. This season was his most productive, as Stover had 41 catches for 576 yards (14.0 yards per reception) with five touchdown catches.

But where would the best landing spot be for the fifth-year senior? Here's a look at five teams that should be interested in getting Cade Stover during the 2024 NFL draft:

Cade Stover's potential NFL landing spots

#1: Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have a need at the tight end position and Cade Stover could immediately fill that spot. Staying in the state, he would immediately have quarterback Joe Burrow throwing him the football and a few wide receivers that are going to get him open, similar to what Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka did during this season at Ohio State.

The Bengals need to pay wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase this offseason and likely will see Tyler Boyd and/or Tee Higgins leave via free agency. Saving money with a quality tight end will help the offense stay among the best in football.

#2: Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are in a tough spot as they traded away their 2024 first-round pick a year ago for the opportunity to draft quarterback Bryce Young. However, year one did not go well as the Panthers were tied for 31st in points scored (13.9) and dead last in passing yards (161.2). While Stover does not answer all the problems in Carolina, he is a good addition to the team that is trying to rebuild in a winnable NFC South.

#3: Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts are an offense that is looking to improve next season as they hope to have quarterback Anthony Richardson return and play after missing a majority of the season. The team has wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. as an unrestricted free agent and the need to get another great weapon is critical. The Colts were a Week 18 victory away from making the playoffs and Indy could get closer to that with Cade Stover.

#4: Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers have a hole at the tight end position and Cade Stover could be a great addition to the offense. With Gerald Everett's contract expired and Donald Parham having an out in his contract for the 2024 season, this would be an intriguing option. With a new coach and a focus on the offense with quarterback Justin Herbert throwing the football, it is critical to add another solid weapon to pair with wide receiver Keenan Allen.

#5: New York Jets

The New York Jets are going to be a completely revamped offense next season as quarterback Aaron Rodgers is returning from a torn Achilles tendon. The Jets were 29th in scoring (15.8) and 30th in passing (171.7) so they need to improve there. Getting another offensive weapon to pair up with wide receiver Garrett Wilson so it makes sense to get another Buckeye threat.

