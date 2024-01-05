Why did Will Howard commit to Ohio State? Exploring potential reasons behind former Kansas State QB's recent decision

Senior quarterback Will Howard made a massive splash as he officially announced that he is transferring to the Ohio State Buckeyes for the 2024 season. He has been an outstanding quarterback throughout his four seasons with the Kansas State Wildcats.

Howard has gone 458-of-779 (58.8 completion percentage) for 5,786 yards with 48 passing touchdowns to 25 interceptions for the Wildcats. Howard has also been doing well in running the football, as they have 226 carries for 921 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) with 19 rushing touchdowns.

Here, let's discuss a few potential reasons why Howard decided to join Ohio State.

Will Howard's reasons for joining Ohio State

Reason #1: Ohio State is the best available option for a quarterback

The Ohio State Buckeyes have shown the ability to dominate offensively in the past seasons. A huge reason why they were successful is because of the ability to recruit wide receivers and offensive linemen.

With Howard under center, there is an experienced quarterback who can lead the Buckeyes into the 2024 season and continue to be a contender for a College Football Playoff spot.

Reason #2: Will Howard get his stock elevated

Playing for the Wildcats will get you some eyeballs on your game but playing for the Buckeyes will exponentially increase how many people see him play. He has played well throughout his career and getting some top-tier offensive weapons could help him continue to grow into more of a household name.

This helps both of them as Will Howard proved to have a higher floor than what former Buckeyes QB Kyle McCord showed.

Reason #3: Gets the program closer to a national championship in 2024

One of the goals for the Buckeyes in 2024 is to beat the Michigan Wolverines and win a national championship. A veteran like Howard can keep the team calm in pressure situations. He has also played well in the top 25 matchups in his career, so he will not get flustered.

Will Howard and Ohio State: Will this work out?

Depending on the definition of working out, you can say yes. This helps Howard become a better quarterback prospect for the 2025 NFL draft, and it helps Ohio State get a quarterback who should not have issues while looking toward 2025 to recruit a solid quarterback for the future.

There are still some question marks surrounding the program to view them as contenders that need to be addressed but this is a great step in the right direction.

