Top 5 Ryan Day replacements if Ohio State HC leaves for Texas A&M coaching job

With rumors of Texas A&M being interested in Ohio State coach Ryan Day, his replacements have been circulating as the Buckeyes need to have a plan in place in case he makes them jump. So, which coaches make the most sense?

Let's take a look at five replacements for Day at Ohio State if he leaves this offseason.

Top 5 replacements for Ryan Day

#1. Mike Vrabel

Mike Vrabel began his coaching career with the Ohio State Buckeyes as the linebackers coach for the program under Urban Meyer before leaving for the NFL. A bit of a reunion here if the Tennessee Titans may want to look in a new direction.

#2. Urban Meyer

Urban Meyer is one of the more familiar faces in Columbus, Ohio. He was the coach before Ryan Day took over in 2018 and led the Buckeyes to the 2014 National Championship.

With an 83-9 record (54-4 Big Ten), he has proven to be one of the best coaches at the collegiate level. However, he stepped down after the 2018 season due to his health issues.

#3. Jim Knowles

Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles would be an excellent transition for the team if he does not join Day's staff. He helped turn the Buckeyes into legitimate defensive forces as they enter Week 13 second in the nation with 9.3 points per game allowed.

This defense has dominated and he should get some serious consideration to slide in and keep a familiar face at the top of the program.

#4. Bill O'Brien

Bill O'Brien would be an interesting hire as he has not been the main person in a college football program. His only head coaching stint at the collegiate level was in 2012-13 at Penn State. So, he has some Big Ten experience.

However, with the ability to run the program and having a lot of experience with the Houston Texans, Alabama Crimson Tide and New England Patriots, you'd expect some wisdom to be earned by O'Brien.

He has shown the ability to do well as an offensive coordinator under Nick Saban. So, he can potentially do well with OSU.

#5. Lane Kiffin

Lane Kiffin would be an exciting replacement for the fact he is not known for staying in one place for too long. He has coached for four years at Ole Miss, and it feels like Ohio State would get him closer to a national championship appearance, something he has never done as a head coach.

Kiffin brings a legitimate voice to the program with some cache of a coach with a 94-49 career record and he would be a great hire by the Ohio State athletic department.