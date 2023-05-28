Ohio State football Coaching Staff 2023: Who is coaching the Buckeyes in 2023?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have a lineage of successful coaches and making sure they are one of the top programs in the Big Ten Conference. They have eight national championships but have not won one since the 2014 season. There are a lot of familiar faces for their coaching staff this season as they try to build a championship-calibre program.

However, who exactly is manning the sidelines for Ohio State on a weekly basis? We dive into their coaching staff, the people that make them a top team in the nation.

Ryan Day's coaching record and college career

Ryan Day is the head coach

Ryan Day is the head coach for the Ohio State Buckeyes and has been in this position since taking over in 2018 when he replaced Urban Meyer. Since then, he has done extremely well with a 45-6 record but is 2-3 in Bowl Games. Day also has a strong contract with the university as well after extending it.

This is his first stint as a head coach as he began coaching after his playing career as a quarterback for New Hampshire. As the Buckeyes' head coach, Day has won two Big Ten Championships, three Big Ten East Division titles, and won the 2019 Big Ten Coach of the Year Award.

Ohio State offensive coordinator & assistants

Brian Hartline during his playing days

The offensive coordinator for the Buckeyes is Brian Hartline. He also serves as the wide receivers coach for the program. His assistant coaches are Tony Alford (assistant head coach for offense/running backs coach), Justin Frye (associate head coach for offense/offensive line coach), Corey Dennis (quarterbacks coach), and Keenan Bailey (tight ends coach).

This is Hartline's first season as offensive coordinator as he was promoted to the position in January 2023. He has risen through the ranks of the Buckeyes coaching staff as he started in 2017 as a quality control coach.

Last season, he was the passing game coordinator and is one of the bright spots in the coaching system under Ryan Day.

Defensive coordinator & assistants

Jim Knowles

Jim Knowles is the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Buckeyes. He also serves as the linebackers coach for the university. His assistants are Tim Walton (secondary/cornerbacks coach), Perry Elano (safeties coach), and Larry Johnson (associate head coach/defensive line coach).

Knowles has shown Ohio State improvement as they got better in almost every statistical defensive category in 2022. They went from 59th in college football in 2021 with 372.6 total yards per game to 14th with 321.5 yards as a highlight of his skills.

Special teams coordinator

Parker Fleming is the special teams coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes. The Buckeyes also have a quality control coach for kicking in Rob Keys to help out on this part of the game.

Fleming coached as the special teams coach at Texas State from 2016-2017 before joining Ohio State and taking the position in 2018. He is an integral reason why the special teams play for the Buckeyes is one of the best in all of college football.

They are going to have some interesting matchups on the schedule this season so making sure they can be stout here will definitely help.

