What is Ryan Day's salary? Full Contract details of Ohio State HC

Ryan Day is the head coach of the NCAA powerhouse, the Ohio State Buckeyes. Day is one of the best coaches in the nation, and he has been a key component in the Buckeyes' talent factory, producing numerous top-notch NFL players over the years. Day has been a part of the Buckeyes since 2018 and has been instrumental in their glory. Hence, it should come as no surprise that Day gets paid handsomely for his efforts.

Ryan Day signed a contract extension in early 2022, which jacked up his salary to the upper echelon of NCAA head coaches. He signed a six-year deal worth $56.4 million which makes him the joint third-highest-paid coach in college football, alongside Brian Kelly and Mel Tucker. Only two college football head coaches currently earn more than Day in college football, Nick Saban and Kirby Smart.

What's more, Ryan Day's contract has a $5 million release clause, which reduces every year of his hire. That means that any team that is interested in acquiring Day must pay the Buckeyes a hefty sum to get their wish.

How is Ryan Day's former QB, Justin Fields, performing this season?

Ryan Day coached the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Justin Fields, for the duration of his college career. Fields is a huge asset for the Buckeyes, and the team has built its strengths around the dual-threat QB. Fields was truly special in college, and it didn't come as a shock when he was selected in the first round of the NFL Draft, though he felt he should have been taken earlier.

Fields has had a breakout sophomore year in the league. The former Ohio State Buckeyes QB is putting up a stat line of 2,167 passing yards, 16 passing touchdowns, and ten interceptions. He has also racked up 1,011 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 14 games this season.

How are the Ohio State Buckeyes performing this season?

The Ohio State Buckeyes have had a phenomenal 2022 NCAA tournament so far, suffering only one loss against bitter rivals, the Michigan Wolverines. The game ended 45-23, marking their first loss. The Buckeyes will be looking to put that loss in their rearview mirror and should not bother dwelling.

Moreover, their next match is a tricky CHICK-FIL-A Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs. Day and Ohio State Buckeyes fans will hope that the C.J. Stroud and Emeka Egbuka connection turns up against a scary Georgia defense.

