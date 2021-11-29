NFL Rumors: NFL reporter reveals the team likely to hire Buckeyes HC Ryan Day

Ryan Day of the Ohio State Buckeyes is one of the most popular names involved in NFL rumors around head coaching vacancies for the 2022 NFL season. The topic was discussed Saturday during ESPN's College Game Day prior to the Ohio State vs. Michigan annual rivalry game.

ESPN reporter Keyshawn Johnson has previously voiced his opinion on his radio show that Ryan Day will be the next head coach of the Chicago Bears. That means he will replace current head coach Matt Nagy and reunite with his former Buckeye quarterback, Justin Fields. The College Game Day crew continued the discussion.

John Sabol @John_Sabol

🤦‍♂️

Don’t see that happening while he continues be dominant in college. Everything I hear Day & his family love Columbus. Lee Corso already predicting Ryan Day is going to bolt #OhioState for the NFL. Keyshawn Johnson speculating Day will go to the #Bears to coach Justin Fields…🤦‍♂️Don’t see that happening while he continues be dominant in college. Everything I hear Day & his family love Columbus. Lee Corso already predicting Ryan Day is going to bolt #OhioState for the NFL. Keyshawn Johnson speculating Day will go to the #Bears to coach Justin Fields…🤦‍♂️Don’t see that happening while he continues be dominant in college. Everything I hear Day & his family love Columbus.

Lee Corso said he believes Ryan Day will get one of the NFL's head coaching jobs as soon as he's labeled as ready to go, which he thinks will be very soon. Desmond Howard, a former Heisman Trophy winner who attended Michigan, agreed with the suggestion made by Keyshawn Johnson.

Host Rece Davis remained relatively neutral while the final member of the College Game Day team, Kirk Herbstreit, took the stance that Ryan Day isn't going anywhere. This is not a surprise considering Herbstreit is an Ohio State alumni. It's all just speculation at this point, but the possibility of Ryan Day going to the Chicago Bears seems to make sense, all things considered.

Ryan Day head coaching record at Ohio State University

Ryan Day has been incredible in his time as the head coach of the Buckeyes. He has a record of 33-4, which is good for a 89.2 winning percentage. In the 2020 season, Ohio State won the Sugar Bowl over Clemson and advanced to the College Football National Championship Game. Justin Fields, who is now with the Chicago Bears, was the Buckeyes quarterback that year.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and head coach Ryan Day

Was Matt Nagy fired by the Chicago Bears?

There were multiple reports prior to the Chicago Bears' Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions that Matt Nagy would be fired immediately following it, regardless of the result. It was never officially confirmed or denied by the Bears organization before the game.

The Bears snuck out a victory over the Lions and Nagy was not fired following the game. The organization claims that all of the reports before the game were completely false and that they were never going to fire Nagy after the game, even if they lost.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Where it stands with Matt Nagy before today's game vs. Detroit: George McCaskey and Ted Phillips both told him this week's report was a "complete lie", per sources. Nagy has not been told by anyone he's being fired. McCaskey spoke to team Weds, and told players what he told Nagy. Where it stands with Matt Nagy before today's game vs. Detroit: George McCaskey and Ted Phillips both told him this week's report was a "complete lie", per sources. Nagy has not been told by anyone he's being fired. McCaskey spoke to team Weds, and told players what he told Nagy.

Regardless, it appears that Nagy's time as the Bears' head coach is running short. In all likelihood they will have a different head coach next season. Ryan Day is going to be one of the hottest names out there if he is willing to leave Ohio State for the NFL. Considering the Bears have Justin Fields and a historically solid organization, a fit would make sense.

