Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions injury report and starting lineup - Week 12 NFL Thanksgiving Day

Param Nagda
ANALYST
Modified Nov 25, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Preview

The winless Detroit Lions will host the slumping Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Neither team has given their fans much to be thankful for this season, but both sets of supporters will feel their team could pull off a victory on Thursday.

The Chicago Bears' season continues to spiral into disaster, with Matt Nagy's team currently 3-7 and more likely to get the top pick in the 2022 draft than a playoff spot this season. Reports suggest this will be the head coach's final game in charge of the Bears, and if that is true, he will want to go out with a win.

The Detroit Lions snapped their 12-match losing streak in Week 10 with a tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers but kickstarted a new one last week, losing 13-10 to the Cleveland Browns. Detroit fans are hoping this recent streak will last only four days.

Both teams had initially ruled out their starting quarterbacks, but the Lions have since said they'll be fielding Jared Goff on Thursday. But what about the rest of the team? Here's the injury report and probable starting lineup for both teams.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions injury report

Chicago Bears

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Justin FieldsQBRibsOut
Akiem HicksDLAnkleOut
Damien WilliamsRBCalfOut
Allen Robinson IIWRHamstringDoubtful
Eddie JacksonDBHamstringQuestionable
Mario Edwards Jr.DLRibsQuestionable
Tashaun Gipson Sr.DBChest Questionable
Marquise GoodwinWRShoulderQuestionable

Detroit Lions

PlayerPositionInjuryGame Status
Trinity BensonWRKneeOut
Trey FlowersOLBKneeOut
Matt NelsonTAnkleOut
AJ ParkerCBAnkleOut
Halapoulivaati VaitaiGConcussionOut
Michael BrockersDEKneeQuestionable
Jared GoffQBObliqueQuestionable
Jermar JeffersonRBKnee/AnkleQuestionable

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions starting lineup

Chicago Bears

QB - Andy Dalton | RB - David Montgomery | WR - Marquise Goodwin, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Larry Borom

DL - Angelo Blackson, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LB - Cassius Marsh, Roquon Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn | CB - Jaylen Johnson, Kindle Vildor | S - Tashaun Gipson, Eddie Jackson | K - Cairo Santos | P - Pat O'Donnell

Detroit Lions

QB - Jared Goff | RB - D'Andre Swift | WR - Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds | TE - T.J. Hockenson | OL - Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, Tommy Kraemer, Penei Sewell

DL - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Da'Shawn Hand | LB - Julian Okwara, Alex Anzalone, Jalen Reeves-Maybin | CB - Charles Harris, Bobby Price, Mark Gilbert | S - Tracy Walker III, Will Harris | K - Riley Patterson | P - Jack Fox

