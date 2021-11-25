Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions injury report and starting lineup - Week 12 NFL Thanksgiving Day

The winless Detroit Lions will host the slumping Chicago Bears at Ford Field on Thanksgiving Day. Neither team has given their fans much to be thankful for this season, but both sets of supporters will feel their team could pull off a victory on Thursday.

The Chicago Bears' season continues to spiral into disaster, with Matt Nagy's team currently 3-7 and more likely to get the top pick in the 2022 draft than a playoff spot this season. Reports suggest this will be the head coach's final game in charge of the Bears, and if that is true, he will want to go out with a win.

The Detroit Lions snapped their 12-match losing streak in Week 10 with a tie against the Pittsburgh Steelers but kickstarted a new one last week, losing 13-10 to the Cleveland Browns. Detroit fans are hoping this recent streak will last only four days.

Both teams had initially ruled out their starting quarterbacks, but the Lions have since said they'll be fielding Jared Goff on Thursday. But what about the rest of the team? Here's the injury report and probable starting lineup for both teams.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions injury report

Chicago Bears

Player Position Injury Game Status Justin Fields QB Ribs Out Akiem Hicks DL Ankle Out Damien Williams RB Calf Out Allen Robinson II WR Hamstring Doubtful Eddie Jackson DB Hamstring Questionable Mario Edwards Jr. DL Ribs Questionable Tashaun Gipson Sr. DB Chest Questionable Marquise Goodwin WR Shoulder Questionable

Detroit Lions

Player Position Injury Game Status Trinity Benson WR Knee Out Trey Flowers OLB Knee Out Matt Nelson T Ankle Out AJ Parker CB Ankle Out Halapoulivaati Vaitai G Concussion Out Michael Brockers DE Knee Questionable Jared Goff QB Oblique Questionable Jermar Jefferson RB Knee/Ankle Questionable

.

Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions starting lineup

Chicago Bears

QB - Andy Dalton | RB - David Montgomery | WR - Marquise Goodwin, Darnell Mooney, Damiere Byrd | TE - Cole Kmet | OL - Jason Peters, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, James Daniels, Larry Borom

DL - Angelo Blackson, Eddie Goldman, Bilal Nichols | LB - Cassius Marsh, Roquon Smith, Alec Ogletree, Robert Quinn | CB - Jaylen Johnson, Kindle Vildor | S - Tashaun Gipson, Eddie Jackson | K - Cairo Santos | P - Pat O'Donnell

Detroit Lions

QB - Jared Goff | RB - D'Andre Swift | WR - Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds | TE - T.J. Hockenson | OL - Taylor Decker, Jonah Jackson, Evan Brown, Tommy Kraemer, Penei Sewell

DL - Michael Brockers, Alim McNeill, Da'Shawn Hand | LB - Julian Okwara, Alex Anzalone, Jalen Reeves-Maybin | CB - Charles Harris, Bobby Price, Mark Gilbert | S - Tracy Walker III, Will Harris | K - Riley Patterson | P - Jack Fox

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar