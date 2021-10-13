"Jon Gruden has always been a fraud to me" - Keyshawn Johnson blasts ex-Raiders HC

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson is among the rare NFL fraternity of NFL players drafted as the overall number one pick in an NFL Draft. The New York Jets selected Johnson as their top pick in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Keyshawn Johnson is now an ESPN analyst. He is often one of the talking heads on "First Take" with Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim Rose. Johnson also has his own simulcast morning show on ESPN called "Keyshawn, JWill, and Max."

It was on the latter that Johnson spoke about the situation concerning Jon Gruden.

The New York Times @nytimes Breaking News: The NFL coach Jon Gruden used misogynistic and homophobic language for years, a review of his emails shows. He denounced the emergence of women referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of protests during the national anthem. nyti.ms/3arE1N5 Breaking News: The NFL coach Jon Gruden used misogynistic and homophobic language for years, a review of his emails shows. He denounced the emergence of women referees, the drafting of a gay player and the tolerance of protests during the national anthem. nyti.ms/3arE1N5

ESPN @espn "He's just always been a fraud to me. ... From day one, he's always been a used car salesman." — @keyshawn on Jon Gruden (via @KeyJayandMax "He's just always been a fraud to me. ... From day one, he's always been a used car salesman." —@keyshawn on Jon Gruden (via @KeyJayandMax) https://t.co/KaxQ3w056S

Keyshawn Johnson blasts Jon Gruden, his former head coach

Johnson knows a bit more about Gruden than the typical analyst because he played for him for two seasons while in Tampa, but their relationship soured quickly. This caused a trade of Johnson to the Dallas Cowboys for the start of the 2004 season.

Like many who have heard the breaking news over the last 12-24 hours, Johnson has made no bones about where he stands in his relationship with Jon Gruden.

“I didn’t know that Jon would say things like that or put them in an email. He’s just always been a fraud to me.”

“From day one, he’s been a used car salesman. And people bought it because he inherited a championship team from Tony Dungy and Rich McKay, and he came in there with a little bit of different energy than we had with Tony, and it kind of kicked us over the top to get a world championship, which I’m grateful for.”

What’s next for Jon Gruden?

The simple answer here is nothing. There is an adage that states time heals all wounds. But, in the meantime, Gruden finds himself outside of the football fraternity that he had ingratiated himself with for the past few decades.

With all of the negative rhetoric spewed by Gruden in his flurry of emails, it would be beneficial if he took this time to educate himself by speaking with African-American and gay communities.

Because for now and perhaps forever, Jon Gruden has finally been sacked for a loss.

