Will Jon Gruden ever coach again in the NFL?

Jon Gruden is officially out the door in Las Vegas. While some may argue that it is hard to sin too much in Vegas, it is clear what the limit is for Jon Gruden. He was fired as a result of excoriating emails filled with seemingly every violation of personal conduct and examples of what not to do when talking about coworkers or employers.

After such a fiery exit from the Raiders, one may assume he will not coach again in the NFL. However, others may disagree. Will Jon Gruden ever coach in the NFL again? Here's a look at why Gruden will find a place to coach players in the league and a look at why this may not happen.

Why Gruden will be back in the league

NFL teams will stop at nothing to win. This has been proven time after time when teams have signed players who have had questionable histories of crime and violence. If teams will sign questionable players, they will sign questionable coaches. While the wounds will be too fresh for 2022, Gruden may begin to appeal to desperate teams in 2023 or later.

Remember, before landing with the Raiders, Gruden was a perennial coaching candidate with a number of teams. In a few years, teams will forgive Gruden for his insults and insensitivity. Additionally, Gruden was in the process of turning around the organization in terms of winning before pressuring him to resign.

He was signed to a team that couldn't win to save their lives and built on every season until he resigned. In 2018, he was 4-12. In 2019, he was 7-9. In 2020, he was 8-8. He leaves the team at 3-2 this season. This, coupled with his history of success in the early 2000s, will eventually win over teams in desperate need of a change.

Why Gruden won't be back

He insulted teams across the league. Teams want to win, so they will eventually overlook almost anything if they believe the coach can win. However, by insulting Roger Goodell, Gruden insulted one person who doesn't care about winning football games. Since Goodell has a massive amount of power, he can essentially blackball Gruden from the league. If Gruden can't win over Goodell, he can't coach in the NFL.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders

For teams, while their feelings will eventually mend, this event puts a massive stain on Gruden's record. He left the team in the middle of the season with a winning record. This means it could happen again. If that were to happen again, it could essentially set the franchise back years. Will teams be willing to commit to a guy that could essentially implode at any moment again?

