Jon Gruden emails: Raiders HC used homophobic slurs for Micheal Sam, called Roger Goodell "fa***t"

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden is reportedly set to resign today after the New York Times revealed another slew of problematic emails the Super Bowl-winning coach sent to former Washington Football Team president Bruce Allen.

Last Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Gruden wrote in an email that NFLPA Executive Director Demaurice Smith had "lips the size of Michelin tires."

Gruden's racist trope has been met with severe wrath, but the issue had since calmed down until today.

Jon Gruden resigns: What did Raiders HC say?

As reported by the New York Times, Jon Gruden used misogynistic and homophobic language in several emails to Allen.

Gruden denounced the emergence of females as NFL referees and criticized the Los Angeles Rams for drafting Michael Sam, a former NFL player who came out as gay before the 2014 NFL draft. He also criticized players who protested during the United States national anthem.

Gruden sent these emails to Bruce Allen while working with ESPN as a color analyst on Monday Night Football.

In the emails, Gruden called NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a "f****t" as well as a "clueless anti football p***y." But perhaps the biggest allegation he levied was that the NFL commissioner pressurized the then coach of the Rams, Jeff Fisher, to draft "queers." This was referring to Michael Sam.

Gruden also criticized Goddell and the league for limiting the number of concussions. Gruden also said that Eric Reid, a player who protested during the national anthem, should have been fired. The emails were sent across a seven-year period that ended in 2018.

To finish it all off, coach Gruden used homophobic language when referring to Roger Goddell and made several offensive comments to describe several of the NFL's coaches, journalists and team owners.

Gruden reportedly told his coaching staff today that he plans on resigning from his head coaching position effective immediately. The Raiders are 3-2 for the season and are scheduled to play the Broncos on Sunday.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar