What did Roger Goodell do before NFL?

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell started with the NFL as an administrative intern in the league office in New York. Goodell managed many football and business operations over his first 24 years in the NFL.

Roger Goodell made a move in 1983 to become an intern for the New York Jets. That was short-lived as Goodell rejoined the NFL league office in 1984 as an assistant in the public relations department. He then worked his way up the NFL ladder and landed a spot as an assistant to the president of the AFC.

In 2001, Roger Goodell was appointed executive vice president and chief operating officer and was in charge of overseeing the league's football operations and officiating departments. He also supervised all of the NFL's business functions.

NFL club owners selected Roger Goodell to be NFL Commission in 2006

Roger Goodell became the eighth chief executive in the NFL. Club owners selected Roger Goodell to become NFL Commissioner on August 8, 2006. He took office on September 1, 2006.

When Goodell took over as NFL Commissioner, he had many goals in mind, such as making the game better, safer, and successfully showing growth in popularity for all 32 NFL teams. Since taking over the NFL, Roger Goodell has built the most prominent television audience and has overseen a massive jump in social media engagement. He has taken the NFL outside of the United States.

Life as the NFL Commissioner hasn't been an easy task for Goodell and he's been through his fair share of difficult times and situations.

Roger Goodell has dealt with Spygate, the 2011 NFL lockout, Bountygate, the 2012 referee lockout, player brain damage, Deflategate, and the United States national anthem protests. One could argue that the Commissioner might have handled some of the situations better, but he did his job in the end.

The NFL Commissioner has done many great things in the NFL and has helped build football into the most popular sport in the U.S. Every year, as the Dommissioner approaches the podium at the NFL Draft, he is showered with boos from the NFL fan base.

The NFL fan base may be the most brutal fans in professional sports. Football fans are not afraid of voicing their opinions on things they disagree with. At the end of the day, Roger Goodell does a great job of handling the situations placed in front of him. Still, like the President of the United States, it's impossible to make everyone happy.

