Chip Kelly record vs. Michigan: Former UCLA HC's record against Wolverines explored

Former UCLA Bruins football coach Chip Kelly has left the program to become the newest offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes. He is a successful head coach with an 81-41 all-time collegiate coaching record. But that does not matter when you enter Columbus, Ohio, as the only goal is to beat Michigan.

But what has Kelly done in his college football career against the reigning national champions? Let's understand his history and discuss what happened between the Wolverines and Kelly.

Also Read: Chip Kelly 2023 Pac-12 Media Day: Complete schedule, list of UCLA players, expected questions, TV channels, and more

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What has Chip Kelly done against the Michigan Wolverines?

Chip Kelly has been a West Coast coach as he has had stops with the Oregon Ducks and the UCLA Bruins. Surprisingly, he has never played against the Michigan Wolverines in his career.

With the move to the Ohio State Buckeyes as their newest offensive coordinator, Kelly provides an advantage as he is seeing this team for the first time on the sidelines and does not have the underlying pressure that Buckeyes coach Ryan Day has after three consecutive losses to the Wolverines.

Can the Ohio State Buckeyes defeat the Michigan Wolverines this season?

The Ohio State Buckeyes need to figure out how to defeat the Michigan Wolverines if they want to be considered a legitimate threat. With no Jim Harbaugh on the opposing sideline, this is a chance for Chip Kelly to have a softer landing spot. The Michigan Wolverines are in a massive change, with a lot of talent entering the 2024 NFL draft.

Adding Kelly to the Buckeyes coaching staff should help, as another quality HC could give the offense a huge advantage. Ohio State has a new quarterback in Will Howard, and some strong players on both sides of the football are returning for another season. This is the best chance in a long time for the Ohio State Buckeyes to dominate the game.

With his strong and offensive mind, Kelly can get his team to play a good game. With the talent that Ohio State can recruit, this could be the chance for them to defeat the Wolverines.

Also Read: 5 most anticipated conference matchups in 2024 CFB season after conference realignment ft. Georgia-Texas