Chip Kelly 2023 Pac-12 Media Day: Complete schedule, list of UCLA players, expected questions, TV channels, and more

UCLA Bruins coach Chip Kelly will be the last coach to appear at the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day. He is scheduled to be at the center podium at 3:55 p.m. PT and will be accompanied by offensive lineman Duke Clemons and defensive lineman/linebacker Laiatu Latu.

This is going to be an interesting media session as 2023 is the final Pac-12 Media Day that the UCLA Bruins will be part of as they head to the Big Ten, along with the USC Trojans, on July 1, 2024. This will air live on the Pac-12 Network, Pac-12 Insider, Pac-12.com and Pac-12 Now.

What are going to be some of the pressing questions that will be asked of Kelly? What are the expectations for the program heading into the season? Let's take a deeper dive and discuss what we should expect to hear.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What questions will the media ask of Kelly at the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day?

One of the questions that we should expect to hear is how will the offense look without quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. He was selected in the 2023 NFL draft, and the Bruins look to likely be handing the reigns to freshman Dante Moore. This will be interesting to see as this program had nine wins last season.

The obvious question to be asked during the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day is going to be about the Bruins leaving the Pac-12 and heading for the Big Ten. They have been with the conference since 1928, and it will be interesting to see them call a different conference home.

The Joel Klatt Show: A CFB Pod @JoelKlattShow



Chip Kelly and @joelklatt discuss how to handle the saga of the transfer portal in CFB pic.twitter.com/qqYkKOv3ja "Coaches leave too."Chip Kelly and @joelklatt discuss how to handle the saga of the transfer portal in CFB

One question for the two players attending the 2023 Pac-12 Media Day for the UCLA Bruins would be for Clemons. The offensive line has added three transfers who are expected to be starters, how does that chemistry build with 60 percent of the line being new?

What should we expect from the 2023 UCLA Bruins?

The UCLA Bruins are in an interesting spot. They have the talent to compete for the Pac-12 championship, but there is a lot of competition. It has to be almost a given that the USC Trojans are going to be in the game. So, everyone else is fighting for one spot and the Bruins finished fifth in the conference last year.

With a freshman quarterback, it is difficult to have high expectations for the program, but they should be within the top three in their final year of the Pac-12. With Chip Kelly coaching, they have shown to do well in the conference. Plus, how awkward would a USC vs. UCLA Pac-12 championship game look?

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence