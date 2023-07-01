DeSean Jackson apparently remains frustrated with the way things played out during the Chip Kelly era for the Philadelphia Eagles. While the head coach put together a relatively strong run with the team, including a 26-21 record and a playoff appearance, the wide receiver has many different thoughts about that time.

Jackson seems to think that the Eagles were constructed to compete for a Super Bowl ring prior to Kelly's arrival to the franchise. He also thinks Kelly ruined their chances, particularly with his questionable roster moves. The former Eagles star discussed his frustrations with his former head coach during a recent interview.

Here's what Jackson had to say:

“I don’t respect Chip Kelly. What he did, you can ask any Eagles fan ever, They’ll tell you the same thing. He dismantled our team. There’s no way you get rid of DeSean Jackson, LeSean McCoy, Mike Vick, Jeremy Maclin.. We were Philadelphia." - (via @PHLEaglesNation @Eaglesfans9)

Chip Kelly was in a rare situation as the head coach of the Eagles as he was also given managerial power over the roster as well. His role was similar to that of Bill Belichick with the New England Patriots and Bill O'Brien formerly with the Houston Texans.

With his added responsibilities, Kelly was extremely aggressive in making roster moves to shape the team to fit his own scheme. DeSean Jackson is apparently still bitter about this approach, as it led to the Eagles moving on from him, LeSean McCoy, and Michael Vick, among many others.

While his tactics were a bit controversial, Kelly actually found success in his position. He combined to record a 20-12 record in his first two years with the team, before being quickly fired after a 6-9 record in year three.

Jackson was only in Philadelphia for Kelly's first season, and surprisingly had one of the best statistical years of his entire career.

How did DeSean Jackson perform in Chip Kelly's offense with the Eagles?

When Chip Kelly arrived at the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, DeSean Jackson had already established himself as one of their biggest stars. In his first and only year in Kelly's offense, Jackson elevated his production to the next level.

He set career-highs in many categories, including his 82 receptions for 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns on his way to his third Pro Bowl appearance.

What happened next may be the main reason why Jackson is still angry with Kelly. After spending his entire career with the Eagles and coming off his best receiving season ever, Jackson was released during the 2014 NFL offseason. Further confirming his bitterness, Jackson signed with the Washington Commanders in free agency, their divisional rivals.

