5 most anticipated conference matchups in 2024 CFB season after conference realignment ft. Georgia-Texas

The 2024 college football season has some new conference matchups after the Pac-12 collapse as well as some other realignment moves.

As a result, there are going to be some new conference games that are going to be in the forefront of people's minds. Let's take a look at five of the most anticipated conference matchups next season.

Five most anticipated conference matchups in 2024 CFB Season

#5 Stanford vs. Syracuse

It could really be any of the conference games that involve travelling across the country, but with the news surrounding the ACC lately, this one could be interesting.

We have the Cardinal traveling to upstate New York and taking on quarterback Kyle McCord, who's calling the shots offensively after leaving Ohio State. This game is going to be interesting to see how the travel affects some of the programs in conference play, considering the contrasting styles.

#4 Washington vs. Michigan

A rematch of the national championship is always going to be interesting, as the Washington Huskies are joining the Big Ten Conference and will be one of the newer conference matchups.

This game is happening inside Husky Stadium on Oct. 5 and should be interesting despite all the changes, as both quarterbacks and coaches are no longer with the team.

However, the game will still have a lot of buzz surrounding it, as it's a rematch, and Sherrone Moore vs. Jedd Fisch will be a fun matchup to watch.

#3 Tennesee vs. Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Sooners are heading to the Southeastern Conference, and this game on Sept. 21 will be very intriguing. This is the first SEC game for the Sooners on their schedule, and there are also the Josh Heupel ties.

He was the quarterback for the Sooners that won the national title in 2000 and was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy. He was the team's offensive coordinator before getting fired following the 2014 season.

#2 Georgia vs. Texas

The Georgia Bulldogs are heading to take on the Texas Longhorns on Oct. 19, and this will be one of the most intriguing games throughout the season.

Georgia has shown the ability to dominate despite missing the College Football Playoff. Texas made the College Football Playoff before losing to Washington in the semifinals. This game will be intriguing, with Carson Beck vs. Quinn Ewers under center.

#1 Colorado vs. Oklahoma State

This game will be the final regular season game for both programs in the Big 12 Conference, as the Colorado Buffaloes are hosting the Oklahoma State Cowboys in new conference matchups.

That will be interesting, as Oklahoma State was second in the Big 12 last season, while Colorado is expected to take a massive step up in Year 2 of the Deion Sanders era.

