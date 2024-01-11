5 largest margins of victory for Alabama in the Nick Saban era

It feels like an era has ended, one characterized by the dominance of Nick Saban's Alabama.

After 16 years at Alabama, Saban's tenure at the Tuscaloosa school has reportedly come to an end. Saban had the greatest of all coaching careers, over 50 years working for big schools and small schools, finding success at almost every turn.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Nick Saban will, of course, be best remembered by his tenure as the coach of Alabama, where he created one of the most successful dynasties any sport has ever seen.

In a decade and a half, he brought six national titles and nine Southeastern Conference championships. Let's remember the biggest wins of them all, the most successful of spells.

Five largest margins of victory for Alabama under Nick Saban

#5 Alabama 62-7 Ole Miss (2018)

The funniest thing about this game is that the Rebels scored first. Tua Taigovailoa threw for 191 yards, with two touchdown passes while Jalen Hurts went for 85 yards, with two touchdowns and one interception.

Alabama would reach the CFP championship game this year but would be handed its heaviest defeat of the Saban era by Clemson.

#4 Alabama 59-0 Texas A&M (2014)

The 2014 victory over the Aggies is remembered by Lane Kiffin's revamped Alabama offense, at a time when the Crimson Tide was looking stale in that department.

It was an example of Nick Saban adapting and getting the appropriate personnel for the task at hand. Alabama would go on to qualify for the first CFP but lost to Urban Meyer's Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl semifinal.

#3 Alabama 59-9 Vanderbilt (2017)

This 2017 victory is remembered because it put Vanderbilt's defensive player Nifae Lealao in his place. He had trash-talked Alabama ahead of the game, and the Crimson Tide dropped 496 rushing yards on the Commodores on its way to a national title.

#3 Alabama 63-3 Kentucky (2020)

Alabama scored 21 points in the second and third quarters, putting it out of reach of the Wildcats.

Mac Jones and Bryce Young both scored a touchdown while the eventual winner of that year's Heisman Trophy DeVonta Smith had 144 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama would go on to beat Ohio State in the CFP national championship that year, for Nick Saban's last national title.

#1 Alabama 66-3 Ole Miss (2017)

Poor Rebels, they couldn't catch a break. This game is tied with a 1979 66-3 victory over Vanderbilt for the biggest blowout in Alabama history post WWII.

It happened a week after the 59-0 demolition of Vanderbilt mentioned above. Jalen Hurts threw for 197 yards, with two touchdowns, and ran for 101 yards with one touchdown.