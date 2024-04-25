5 late-round 2024 NFL Draft stars from Georgia ft. Daijun Edwards

Georgia is sending a class stacked with talented players over to the NFL.

Led by Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Amarius Mims, the Bulldogs could have as many as three to four first-round picks this year.

This is the level of consistency everyone has come to expect from the SEC program.

It's no surprise, considering Kirby Smart's program has been on top of the world of college football in recent years.

However, Georgia's consistency extends beyond the first round of the draft. The Bulldogs have also developed some players who might turn out to be real steals in the late rounds of the NFL Draft.

Five late-round 2024 NFL Draft stars from Georgia

#5 Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, WR

Rosemy-Jacksaint is a fringe draft player, either expected to go undrafted or get picked in the seventh round of the draft.

However, he's a top-notch athlete, so a team with a dominant receiver could use his services to complement them. Las Vegas Raiders are such a team according to several experts, with Davante Adams being their primary target.

#4 Kendall Milton, RB

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are having something of a little crisis at running back.

Chase Edmonds last season was cut short due to injury, while Rachaad White put up disappointing numbers. In comes Kendall Milton, whose late-season form makes him an interesting and serious choice. Expect him to be selected in the sixth round.

#3 Daijun Edwards, RB

Grab everything we said about Milton, and carbon copy it into Edwards.

Las Vegas Raiders could be another team looking for a new running back, with Dawg Zamir White and Alexander Mattison failing to establish themselves as regulars. Milton and Edwards are interchangeable in this analysis.

#2 Tykee Smith, S

He's the first defensive player on our list and the first with a clearly defined career path to the starting position.

Smith could expect to go into the starting lineup in year two of his career and could go in the fourth round of the draft. Jacksonville could be a good fit for him, with Rayshawn Jenkins leaving the Jaguars.

#1 Sedrick Van Pran, C

Van Pran is a bonafide third-round pick. He could potentially go to the Dallas Cowboys or the Seattle Seahawks, although experts believe the Seahawks would be the more logical landing spot. He could even get to be a starter in his rookie NFL year.