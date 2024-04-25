5 late-round 2024 NFL Draft stars from Ohio State ft. Steele Chambers

The Ohio State Buckeyes are projected to have around seven draft picks in this year's NFL Draft.

The Buckeyes are one of the most talented programs in college football at the moment, and their draftees are led by Marvin Harrison Jr., who's widely considered to be one of the most naturally gifted players.

Harrison Jr. is expected to be in the top five spots, with his most likely spot being the No. 4 pick for the Arizona Cardinals who are in dire need of adding playmakers of his stature.

Nonetheless, there's an important crop of players who don't get the same attention from the media but who you should keep an eye out for.

5 late-round 2024 NFL Draft stars from Ohio State

#5 Xavier Johnson, WR

Another playmaker, Xavier Johnson is expected to be selected in the seventh round of the draft. Several experts see him being picked by the San Francisco 49ers, who could do with a player of his versatility. Johnson could fill in either as a receiver, a special teams return specialist, or a running back.

#4 Steele Chambers, LB

Another player on the border between being drafted or becoming an undrafted free agent. A good performance at the NFL Combine could bolster Chambers' chances with several teams looking for depth in the defensive side of the ball on Day 3.

#3 Josh Proctor, S

There's heavy interest in Proctor's services from the Green Bay Packers, with the Midwest franchise looking for a new safety. On top of that Packers' defensive coordinator, Jeff Hafley was Proctor's secondary coach at one point during his time as a Buckeye. The fifth round is where the Packers will likely take him to avoid competition.

#2 Tommy Eichenberg, LB

The Seattle Seahawks love getting some Buckeyes, and they're also lacking depth at the linebacker position. That could see them go after Tommy Eichenberg as early as in the fourth round of the draft. Eichenberg could potentially expect to fight for a starting job in his second NFL season.

#1 Cade Stover, TE

This is not what you might call a late-rounder per se, as we are talking about a potential third-round pick. Stover should go to the Cincinnati Bengals on the second day of the draft unless Brock Bowers drops from the first round and that messes with the entire tight-end market.