College Football 25 is an extremely expansive and customizable game. Like football in real life, each player is unique in how they play the game and approach every decision to be made. But with that amount of decision-making available to you, it's easy for someone to make a wrong step out of a simple lack of knowledge.

In this piece, we will review the worst offensive plays in College Football 25, which you should never run unless you're forced to. The thing is, not every play in every playbook will be of the highest quality or caliber, and we're pretty sure we've compiled the top five least powerful plays in the game.

5 least powerful offensive plays in EA College Football 25

#1 Four Verticals

This play is ineffective against deep zone defenses, which is common. It results in far too many interceptions and contests for it to be useful in any situation. It also depends on the quarterback's attributes — low arm strength will render this play that much weaker.

#2 HB Slip Screen

This play is easier to read than most, and it can often lead to the running back being tackled even before running 10 yards. It depends on the blockers being quick enough to recover, allowing the running back enough space to work through his route. However, the simplicity of the play often allows the defense to guess what will happen next.

#3 Double Cross

Plays like this, which require players to cross over through the field, can throw off the balance of the offense and lead to a collapsed pocket for the quarterback. It's also slow to develop, leads to confusion, and rarely works against zone defenses. What ends up happening is more "interception"-y than anyone would like.

#4 QB Draw

This play is easy for the defense to identify even before it begins. What's even worse, is that it's quite easy to stop even if your opponent hasn't quite figured out what will happen next. If the defense is in a simple spy or contain formation, the QB rarely finds any leeway in the defensive line and gets tackled right behind the scrimmage line more often than not.

#5 WR Double Screen

Setting up two screens on opposite sides of the field is a confusing and time-consuming start for any play, and even if your offensive team has mobile enough players to get that done, the confusion that follows can lead to bad passing decisions. Another thing to consider is that the screening takes away two players who could've been protecting the QB instead, leading to more frequent tackles.

CFB25 has some stellar plays that can lead to spectacular gains for your team. But along with these, there are also a couple of bad apples that can screw up any good game. It's important for anyone to know what to avoid so that they can rack up more wins.

