5 longest field goals in college football history

Throughout time, we've seen a lot of college football players make spectacular field goals. Yes, watching quarterbacks find space and make game-changing passes is in a class of its own. But there is something about watching a kicker connect with the ball and make a strong kick to score for their team.

One interesting thing to note is that the longest field goals in college football history were all made during the 90s. The game and its rules have changed quite a lot since then, which may be a factor as to why we don't witness such spectacular attempts in modern-day football.

Let us have a look at the five longest field goals recorded in college football history.

#5 Tony Franklin, Texas A&M Aggies (65-yards)

Coming in at number five is a player for the Texas A&M Aggies who played during the 1970s. And it is none other than punter Tony Franklin. Franklin holds the program record for the longest field goal, which he made during the 1976 season. It was in a game against Baylor, where they went on to humiliate their rivals with a 24-0 scoreline.

That memorable game saw Tony Franklin record two incredible field goals. The first one was his 65-yard attempt. Afterward, he went on to secure another howling 64-yard attempt to lead Texas A&M to victory.

After his college career ended, Franklin went on to be drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the draft of 1979.

#4 Joe Williams, Wichita State Shockers (67-yards)

The second-longest field goal was set by Joe Williams for the Wichita State Shockers. He is one of the three players who recorded a field goal of 67 yards in the 70s. The Shockers may not be a part of the college football atmosphere anymore, but this resounding goal by Williams has earned him a place in the history books.

Williams made this record while playing for the Shockers during their 1978 season. It was against Southern Illinois at the Cessna Stadium. The attempt by Williams was made in the dying moments of the game, which led to Wichita State securing a resounding 33-7 win over Southern Illinois. Truly a remarkable field goal to be reminisced for ages.

#3 Steve Little, Arkansas Razorbacks (67-yards)

Apart from Joe Williams, Steve Little also had a spectacular 67-yard field goal for the Arkansas Razorbacks. He was a part of the team from 1974 to 1977. And this incredible moment was recorded during their game against Texas during their 1977 season.

Reports suggested that Little had the advantage of strong winds blowing on that day to help secure this record. However, this moment etched his legacy into the Arkansas football program. He was later drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals.

Sadly, his NFL career was hampered by a serious road accident in 1980 that left him paralyzed from the neck down. Steve Little passed away at the age of 43 in 1999. But this moment has made him an immortal player in the world of college football.

#2 Russell Erxleben, Texas Longhorns (67-yards)

Prior to Steve Little and Joe Williams, Russell Erxleben was the first player to record a 67-yard field goal in college football. He did so during his stint with the Texas Longhorns. It was attempted in the 1977 campaign against the Rice Owls.

Texas ultimately emerged as the winner of that game, as they dismantled Rice with a 72-14 scoreline. The incredible goal by Exrleben left then-Texas coach Fred Akers in awe of this player. He then went on to be drafted in the first round of the 1979 draft by the New Orleans Saints, before hanging up his cleats for good in 1988.

#1 Ove Johansson, Abilene Christian University (69-yards)

Coming in at number 1 on our list of the longest field goals in college football history is a record that is yet to be broken. And it was achieved by Ove Johansson, who played for Abilene Christian University. Johansson achieved this remarkable feat in the 1976 season during their game against East Texas.

Many believe that this field goal by Johansson had the natural assist of winds that reached up to 17 mph that day. The rules of the game were different back then. So it will be interesting to see if any punter can go on to break this decades-old field goal achievement in the coming days of modern college football.