5 longest losing streaks in College Football history

College football has been going on for a very long time, and there have been some really poor teams.

There's no tanking in college sports, but there have been some incredible losing streaks over the years. In this article, we're going to take a look at some of the longest losing streaks in college football history.

Longest streaks in college football

Here's a look at the top five:

#1 Eastern Michigan Eagles (27 Games)

The Eastern Michigan Eagles won the second game of the 1980 season and proceeded to lose every game until the ninth game of the 1982 season.

Their offense was terrible during the losing streak, as they had 10 or fewer points in 18 of those 27 games, including only scoring nine points in the streak-snapping win.

#2 New Mexico State Aggies (27 Games)

The New Mexico State Aggies are the most recent program on this list, as they won on Oct. 1, 1988, against the Kansas Jayhawks. They did not win another game until the final game of the 1990 season against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

Their defense was never higher than 95th in college football throughout the losing streak, and that spanned from coach Mike Knoll through Jim Hess.

#3 Kansas State Wildcats (28 Games)

Between the 1945 and 1948 seasons, the Kansas State Wildcats went on a 28-game losing streak, which is tied for the second-longest losing streak in college football history.

They opened the 1945 season with a 13-6 home win over Wichita State but did not even reach 20 points before their next win against Arkansas State in 1948. That win was their only one in the 1948 season as well, so their streak would have extended by another seven games had they lost that one.

#4 Virginia Cavaliers (28 Games)

The Virginia Cavaliers had one of the longest losing streaks in college football history, as they won their second game of the 1958 season with a 15-12 home win and lost 28 consecutive games.

Their next win was while opening the 1961 season, going two full winless seasons. The team in 1959 allowed 39.3 points and in 1960 allowed 33.2 points per game, which both ranked last in the sport.

#5 Northwestern Wildcats (34 Games)

The longest losing streak in college football history belongs to the Northwestern Wildcats, as they lost 34 consecutive games.

They won on Sept. 15, 1979, and did not win again until Sept. 25, 1982. Only one game was close. The only matchup that was within one score was their opening game against the Indiana Hoosiers in the 1981 season, which they lost 21-20.