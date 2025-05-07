EA Sports College Football 26 is set to be released in July and many college football fans will be eager to get their hands on the game.

Ad

The iconic video game returned last season, and entering this year, fans are hopeful there will be upgrades and improvements to the roster. But, when players do play the game, they will look to play with certain teams and players.

Ahead of the release, here are five players who should be the most fun to play with.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 Most Fun Players to Use in EA Sports College Football 26

#1, Arch Manning, QB, Texas

Ad

Trending

Arch Manning is the Heisman front runner and fans will likely play with Texas a ton to use him at quarterback.

In video games, having a dual-threat quarterback is key, and Manning is that. Not only will he be a very accurate passer, but he can also run the ball.

Getting the chance to use Manning at a high overall will be something many fans will do.

#2, Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State

Ad

Jeremiah Smith took the college football world over last season as a freshman. The receiver was dominant at Ohio State and was a key reason why the Buckeyes won the national title.

Smith is a game-changing receiver with his speed and ball-catching ability. Smith recorded 76 receptions for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns. For any fans using Ohio State in EA Sports College Football 26, Smith will be a game-changing receiver.

#3, LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

Ad

LaNorris Sellers is South Carolina's starting quarterback - Source: Imagn

LaNorris Sellers was the South Carolina Gamecocks starting quarterback last season and he was a ton of fun to watch, so he should be a ton of fun to play with.

Ad

Sellers is a dual-threat quarterback who is a great passer but also has dynamic speed, which should make him fun to use.

Sellers threw for 2,534 yards, 18 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He also rushed for 674 yards and 7 touchdowns.

#4, Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

Jeremiyah Love is returning to Notre Dame next season and will be arguably the best running back in college football.

Love is a powerful running back who can break tackles with ease, which should make him fun to use.

Ad

Last season, Love rushed for 1,125 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish. He also added 237 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns.

#5, Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Although many fans like playing with offensive players in video games, Ohio State Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs will be a ton of fun to watch.

Downs is a ballhawk who will be an interception machine in the game. He will be someone many players control on defense as he can blitz but also play in coverage, which should make him fun to use.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.