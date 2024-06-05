5 Notre Dame football players who could make an impact in 2024 season ft. Riley Leonard

The goal for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish is to maintain the winning momentum they gained from their 10-3 record last season. The Irish will see some significant roster changes in 2024. But that may work to their advantage if they want to advance further in their pursuit of a national championship.

Here are five Notre Dame players who could have an impact in 2024, with new players joining the program and familiar faces returning for another campaign.

5 Notre Dame football players who could make an impact in the 2024 season

Riley Leonard, QB

Notre Dame QB #13 Riley Leonard

With last year's quarterback Sam Hartman on his way to the NFL, Duke transfer Riley Leonard will step in and take over for the Fighting Irish this season. Leonard began his career at Duke in 2021, making just one start in seven appearances.

He had a breakout sophomore season in 2022, starting in all 13 games for the Blue Devils and throwing for 2,967 yards and 20 touchdowns. Leonard was limited to just seven games last season due to injury but still managed to throw for an impressive 1,102 yards when he was healthy.

Kris Mitchell, WR

Notre Dame WR #10 Kris Mitchell

Wide receiver Kris Mitchell is another player entering the program from the transfer portal that could have a massive impact on offense for the Fighting Irish this season. Mitchell is a redshirt senior who spent four seasons at Florida International before hitting the transfer portal.

Mitchell's numbers have shown steady improvement each season as his health continues to improve as well. He had a career year last season, finishing with 64 catches, 1,118 yards, and six touchdowns. Notre Dame's new top target, paired with their new quarterback, Riley Leonard, could be a lethal combination in 2024.

Mitchell Evans, TE

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Notre Dame

Tight end Mitchell Evans took over as the team's starter in 2023 and finished second in receiving yards after playing in just eight games. Evans led the Irish with 29 receptions in 2023 and tallied 422 yards with one touchdown. His season was cut short due to an ACL injury, forcing him to miss the team's final four games.

Evans is expected to return in full health for the 2024 season and should once again prove himself as one of the team's top weapons in the pass game.

Jeremiyah Love, RB

NCAA Football: Notre Dame Spring Game

Jeremiyah Love is next in line to take over the backfield as last year's leading rusher, Audric Estime, is off to the NFL. Love backed up Estime as a freshman last season, earning 71 carries for 385 yards and one touchdown.

The Fighting Irish will hope Love is ready to lead their backfield and give them another dimension alongside their pass game led by Riley Leonard. Love will have big shoes to fill after Estime was the team's workhorse in 2023, finishing with 210 carries for 1,341 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Benjamin Morrison, CB

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Notre Dame

Cornerback Benjamin Morrison will likely continue to be one of the most significant players for the Fighting Irish. It is impossible to ignore the influence he has on the secondary. The junior cornerback is among the best players in college football at his position and was named a Freshman All-American in 2022.

Morrison returns for his third season with the Fighting Irish, with 14 career passes defended and nine interceptions. If the eighth-overall-ranked defense in 2023 wants to replicate that success in 2024, Morrison will play a key role on that side of the ball.

Which player do you think will have the biggest impact for the Fighting Irish in 2024? Let us know in the comment section.

